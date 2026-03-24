NFC Notes: Garrett Bradbury, Teddy Bridgewater, Coby Bryant, Bears, Lions

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles said that C Garrett Bradbury, who the team just traded for this off-season, has the ability to command the line and can help a young quarterback with protections.

“We felt like the best thing for us to do was to make that trade with a veteran center that’s played with a young quarterback before, that’s very good with his communication, smart, been in different systems,” Poles said, via ESPN. “We feel like he can plug in and have command of that O-line.”

Bradbury added that he wants to help QB Caleb Williams by being a steady voice but doesn’t want to add more to his plate by consistently being in his ear.

“It’s the same process of I want to get to know them and they want to get to know me, and if there’s ways I can help them …” Bradbury said. “I think the quarterback position is so unique that there’s so many people talking to them, there’s so much on their plate that you don’t want to be a guy that just adds to that. I kind of want to pick my spots and find ways. If I can help him in any way, then great. That’s what I’m here for. But I don’t want to add. I don’t just want to be another voice in their head.”

Bradbury said the team already has a foundation for success and he isn’t looking to come in and reset the culture.

“They have their culture set, and so I’m not coming in to try and reestablish anything,” Bradbury said. “I’m just trying to learn from these guys. How do you guys work? They won the division last year, they had success, won a playoff game. Like, I’m not coming in to try and change anything. I’m coming in to help. And so that starts with building these relationships and figuring out how I can help, and then it goes from there.”

Bears

Bears DB Coby Bryant revealed that Chicago called him first thing in the morning to try and sign him, which made him feel wanted and drawn towards the team.

“Just the sense of being wanted,” Bryant said when asked about what first intrigued him the most, via Bears Wire. “They called me at 7 a.m., and I’m in Arizona so they called me pretty early, and I had just woken up, that struck it right there, honestly. Them pursuing to get me over there, it wasn’t easy, being in Seattle for four years but ultimately I’m blessed and that’s what led me to Chicago. I was just waking up (when they called), them telling me how much they wanted me there, what I could bring to the team, and I had already seen what they were building, it’s definitely special and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Bryant commented on his hesitancy to switch from cornerback to safety when entering the league.

“Honestly, I feel like I was more of a safety coming out of college, but I could just play corner and when they moved me to safety in Seattle a couple years ago, I was pretty pissed, not gonna lie,” Bryant said. “I didn’t want to play safety, I always wanted to play corner. They knew what it could do to my career, and I’m beyond thankful that they were able to do that for me. It just unlocks me being the best player and leader for the team that I’m on, and it’s on me to go out there and make the plays I’m capable of making.”

Lions

The Lions brought back QB Teddy Bridgewater to be their backup for 2026 a few years after he retired to coach high school football. Bridgwater reflected on how the past few years have shaped him, and touched on his confidence that he has plenty left to give the game before he retires.

“The past couple years I was one foot in, one foot out, contemplating retirement, contemplating playing, coaching, doing all these different things,” Bridgewater said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And now it’s like, ‘OK, I’ve coached, I know what that’s like. I’ve been retired, I know what that’s like. But I just want to keep playing ball.'”

“I’ve been in the gym, down in South Florida with Jonathan Taylor, Breece Hall, Hard Time [Maurice Alexander]. Just being around these young guys and reminding myself that I tricked myself into thinking that I’m old. I’m not old, I got so much left in the tank that I an continue just playing in this league, and I got so much left to offer this game. I just want to contribute in every aspect that I can.”