NFC Notes: Geno Smith, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch commended QB Trey Lance for his effort this effort and seeking out private help in order to improve his game.

“A lot’s been chronicled of him working with [private QB coach] Jeff Christensen, and there’s all kinds of different gurus and specialists for these guys to go through,” Lynch said, via 49erswebzone. “I was really proud Trey took the initiative. I’ve talked with Trey. I won’t get into the details because I’m not exactly sure on how it all happened, but I was proud that it was something that he sought out. And then, I think in the past, maybe Trey was working with multiple people. It’s like trying to work with multiple golf coaches. Signals can get mixed. And I think he decided, ‘All right, I got to find one that I vibe with the best and roll with that.’ And I think they did some great work.”

Lynch isn’t ready to cast Lance aside, adding that he’ll get his opportunities to prove he belongs and credited him for improving his mechanics this offseason.

“I think he’s throwing the football a lot better,” Lynch shared. “His base is better, some of his mechanics are better. Those things are showing up on the field. So I’m not just proud of him for his attitude and his leadership, his resiliency. I’m proud for what I’m seeing out there. And I know there’s been a lot of talk about the opportunities he’s not getting. I’m proud of him for what he’s doing with the opportunities he is getting. And there’s a plan. He’ll continue to earn these opportunities, and he’ll have plenty to show who he is. He can’t get enough, there’s no doubt about that.”

Lynch added that it’s unlikely that the team will carry four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, even though HC Kyle Shanahan talked up QB Brandon Allen recently.

“I think four on a 53 would be very challenging,” Lynch admitted. “Four in the building is certainly possible…I think we just want to throw it all out there, let things unfold, and then we’ll figure out the details as we go. We’re all a product of our experiences, and that experience wasn’t real cool last year. Seeing when you run out at that position, that’s not a good feeling. And so I think we’ll be forever impacted with that going forward, and we’ll be mindful.”

Lynch said that the team hasn’t been approached by other teams regarding one of their quarterback’s availability.

“But I think we’re at the point of camp where everyone’s kind of feeling out who they have, and that hasn’t happened,” Lynch added.

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said fifth-round QB Clayton Tune has been impressive for the team thus far in training camp.

“He’s approached it like a pro,” Ossenfort said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “He’s put in extra time with our coaches, with our players. It’s the toughest position to play in professional football and probably the toughest position to play in professional sports…It’s fun to see him grow. Again, long way to go, but the early returns have been promising.”

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing said the team has individualized a training approach that fits Tune. One that involves both getting reps and learning from the veterans in front of him.

“It’s got to be tailored to how (Tune) learns, and that has been a process for us,” Petzing said. “We’ve gotten to know him as he’s gotten to know the system and there is that belief that more reps are better for a young guy and certainly there is some truth to that. There is also a lot of value of sitting back and watching guys do it. He’s done a great job of balancing the two.”

Cardinals DC Nick Rallis said the team is “not close” to in deciding who will start at cornerback opposite of CB Marco Wilson. Second-year CB Christian Matthews has been getting most of the first-team reps thus far. (Urban)

Seahawks

This time last year, Seahawks QB Geno Smith was locked in a battle for the starting job with QB Drew Lock. Now after a breakout season, a playoff berth and a new, lucrative contract, Smith is unquestionably the man in Seattle — and his teammates are noticing a difference.

“We’re leaning on him and counting on him to be that voice and that leader at the quarterback position,” Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “I think he’s going to do 10 times better than last year because he’s got the reins loosened up on him. It’s going to be fun to watch.”

“He’s not worried about being perfect out there. He can go out there and play freely.”