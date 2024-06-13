NFC Notes: Geno Smith, Paris Johnson, Jonah Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Arizona HC Jonathan Gannon announced OL Paris Johnson Jr. will start at LT and OT Jonah Williams will start at RT. The rest of the roles on the line are undefined, and OL Hjalte Froholdt understands they will do whatever it takes to play the best five guys.

“In the end, we need the best five out there, so if that’s either me at guard or me at center, I’m willing to play it,” Froholdt said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “I feel pretty good where I’m at right now, but this is also the time of year to try some things and stuff like that, so, I’m obviously open to anything that J.G. or the staff wants.”

“The standard is much higher now to know exactly what you need to do. It’s not like, ‘Oh, wow, I’m not exactly sure. OK, well, everybody’s not exactly sure either.’ … Now, if you don’t know what you’re doing, you stick out like a sore thumb. It’s cool to see there’s that continuity between everybody, but there’s also expectation of don’t miss your point. There’s a lot at stake here and we want to be perfect.”

Rams

Rams OC Mike LaFleur said they are putting sixth-round WR Jordan Whittington in a lot of different spots and he’s proving to be a fast learner.

“First of all, all those rookies, we’re throwing them in a lot of different spots in a lot of different situations,” LaFleur said, via RamsWire. “Maybe some a little bit more than others, but he’s doing a great job. You can tell he’s really taking what he’s learning in the classroom to the field. I said it last year about Puka, but how beneficial for a young receiver to be in that room with a guy like (WRs coach Eric Yarber) ‘Yarbs’ and then obviously guys like Cooper Kupp and now Puka going into Year 2. What a blessing it is for those guys to be around people like them.”

Whittington said he’s processing a lot of information in a quick period and appreciates the help he’s received from Cooper Kupp.

“It’s a lot of information in a short amount of time, so just trying to figure out how to be a professional, and I have like one of the best ones in my room,” Whittington said. “He’s a really good guy, and he’s not selfish with how he learns things. So him just teaching me how to learn and me just watching, I’ve been able to like learn different ways to learn throughout this process.”

Seahawks

With the coaching overhaul in Seattle, former University of Washington OC Ryan Grubb is taking over as the Seahawks OC. Grubb believes his offense is perfect for QB Geno Smith because of his athleticism and ability to stay on time.

“I think that there is a really good marriage there where some of the skill set that Geno has. I think that we ask our quarterbacks to do a lot,” Grubb said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “Luckily for us Geno is really athletic, as well. I think for us we don’t have to limit it to just drop back. I think he is really good in the play-action game as well, which will be a big part of our offense.”

“I think for us it’s not just five-step all the time. But I do think Geno is really good at getting the ball out on time and very efficient with the football, which he obviously showed in ’22 when he led the league in completion percentage.”