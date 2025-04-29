NFC Notes: George Kittle, Grey Zabel, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch commented on the team’s signing of TE George Kittle to a four-year extension on Tuesday.

“In 2017, our first year with the 49ers, we selected a skinny tight end from Iowa whom we were really excited about. We had high hopes, but no one knew that he would become the player that he is today,” Lynch said, via the team website. “George’s leadership, enthusiasm for the game, for his teammates, and the Faithful are truly unique and special. He is an outstanding representation for the 49ers on the field and is an outstanding representative for the organization off the field with his investment in the local and military communities. He has a great sense of pride in his role and has put in the work to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said TE Terrance Ferguson reminds him of TE Travis Kelce and TE Chris Cooley.

“He reminds me a lot of Chris Cooley,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “He’s got some similar body mannerisms to Travis Kelce. Chris Cooley’s one of the first players I ever coached in this league. He’s a great football player. You could see he had a great feel, great savvy. And I remember my first year coaching tight ends evaluating Travis Kelce coming out of Cincinnati.”

McVay added that Ferguson did a great job of working off-schedule and had a great rapport with his quarterback.

“Those are big, lofty comparisons so certainly not saying he’s those guys yet but there’s a lot of instincts,” McVay continued. “He plays with a change-of-pace when the ball gets in his hands. I think he can play in the C(-gap) area. He’s moved around the formation. When things go off-schedule, he shows what a great feel he has to find soft spots. I thought he and (Dillon) Gabriel had a great rapport.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks selected North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel at No. 18 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. GM John Schneider called Zabel their “No. 1 interior offensive lineman,” and they came away very impressed by him at the Senior Bowl.

“We landed our No. 1 interior offensive linemen in Grey Zabel,” Schneider said, via SeahawksWire. “He’s the highest interior player we’ve picked since [Hall of Famer] Hutch [Steve Hutchinson]. Everybody loves this guy [Zabel]. He’s just buttoned up. Tough, smart, reliable, our kind of guy. Our first exposure [to Zabel] was at the Senior Bowl,” Schneider said. “He had a great week down there [in Mobile]. We felt like [No.] 18 was a sweet spot [to pick him]. We’re really excited.”

Steve Hutchinson scouts for the team and said their Former Seahawks G and Hall of Famerscouts for the team and said their initial plan is for Zabel to play left guard. ( Brady Henderson