NFC Notes: George Pickens, Brian Daboll, Justin Simmons, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones believes that WR George Pickens can be a No.1 receiver and reminds him of former Dallas WR Dez Bryant.

“George can be a one [WR],” Jones said, via the team website. “He’s got that type of talent, he’s got unbelievable ball-tracking ability, he’s got plenty of juice, and he’s a fiery competitor. We love that he plays with an edge, and we think he’d be a good fit for our team. Here you get a guy who’s got experience, has had great success in the NFL, obviously a tremendous competitor, he reminds me a lot in our building of Dez Bryant in terms of his competitiveness, what he brings to the field, his edge. [Bryant] just couldn’t get enough. And boy, when the lights came on and his cleats hit the turf, he was a different guy. And it feels like George is going to be that way.”

“He certainly sometimes plays with high emotion, and that can, as we all know, when you’re playing sports and you’re competing and you’re playing with a lot of emotion, sometimes you can make a wrong decision here and there.” Jones continued. “But, we had that with Dez. Certainly, he knows he wants to continue to get his hands around that, just like Dez worked at it all the time. And we feel like that it’s certainly worth what comes with that in terms of what he’s doing to continue to get better when he’s out there competing week in and week out.”

“All the homework we did, he’s well loved by his teammates,” Jones concluded. “They want him on their team. And we felt the same way about Dez. And we just feel like he’s gonna bring something here to our organization that we need in terms of an edge and bringing that energy of competition to the field, day in, day out, week in, week out.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on WR George Pickens: “We’ve connected. I’m excited. You turn on the tape, you see a guy that can catch the football. You put the football anywhere in his vicinity, very strong hands. More than a 50/50 catcher. He thinks it’s his ball when it’s in the air. I’m excited for him. I know we needed some help at that position. … It’s hard to double team two guys. … I think we’re putting together a nice group of weapons.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out Eagles’ first-round OLB Jihaad Campbell becomes the first off-ball linebacker to be drafted by Philadelphia in the first round since Jerry Robinson in 1979. In the end, Fowler thinks it’s a testament to DC Vic Fangio ‘s ability to develop young players.

becomes the first off-ball linebacker to be drafted by Philadelphia in the first round since in 1979. In the end, Fowler thinks it’s a testament to DC ‘s ability to develop young players. As for taking sixth-round QB Kyle McCord , Fowler reports GM Howie Roseman called Syracuse OC Jeff Nixon to get more information on him.

, Fowler reports GM called Syracuse OC to get more information on him. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Eagles could make some sense as a landing spot for S Justin Simmons, who has a relationship with Fangio.

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll didn’t commit to who would be calling plays for the team next season.

“Playcalling, we’ll make that decision as we go into the preseason and training camp,” Daboll said, via Giants Wire. “Whatever it is, once we get to that point, that I feel is going to be the best for the football team… whatever that ends up being, the end product, I’m going to probably do.”

Giants offensive assistant Angela Baker left the organization to pursue other opportunities. The team also hired Tyson Beane, son of Bills GM Brandon Beane, as a scouting assistant. (Jordan Raanan)