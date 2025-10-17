NFC Notes: George Pickens, Cowboys, Commanders, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys WR George Pickens is playing out the final year of his rookie contract. When asked if he’s open to staying in Dallas long term, Pickens responded: “I wouldn’t mind it. The guys in the locker room are super cool, the energy is great. I always want to showcase my talents.” (Jon Machota)

is playing out the final year of his rookie contract. When asked if he’s open to staying in Dallas long term, Pickens responded: “I wouldn’t mind it. The guys in the locker room are super cool, the energy is great. I always want to showcase my talents.” (Jon Machota) As for what’s most important to him going forward, Pickens said he wants to be on a winning team: “Definitely winning. Just because that’s been my resume the whole time. I won in high school, I won at Georgia. Definitely winning, I always think about winning.”

The Cowboys’ defense has allowed the most total yards and passing yards in the NFL, while ranking No. 31 in points allowed. Regarding changes they can make, DC Matt Eberflus said they can make some subtle alterations: “We know the solution is in the room… Nothing is off the table.” (Todd Archer)

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels relinquished a fumble in Week 6’s loss to the Bears, which allowed Chicago to complete its come-from-behind victory. Daniels said he’s taking full accountability for the moment.

“I mean, that’s what a quarterback does,” Daniels said, via NFL.com. “But it was on me. So I take accountability.”

Washington hasn’t scored in the first quarter through the last three weeks. Daniels thinks they need to execute better to avoid slow starts.

“We feel we can put up points,” Daniels said. “But we just got to be better with the details and execution, so we don’t have slow starts.”

Giants

According to Gary Meyers, Giants HC Brian Daboll wanted to draft QB Jaxson Dart at No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft instead of Abdul Carter : “From a very good source, I have it that Daboll actually wanted to pick Dart third overall instead of Abdul Carter. It worked out perfectly for the Giants that got Carter, and they were able to trade up to number 25 to get Dart.” (The Blue Zone)

wanted to draft QB at No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft instead of : “From a very good source, I have it that Daboll actually wanted to pick Dart third overall instead of Abdul Carter. It worked out perfectly for the Giants that got Carter, and they were able to trade up to number 25 to get Dart.” (The Blue Zone) Daboll said they are sticking with QB Russell Wilson as their backup quarterback. When asked why, Daboll responded: “Because he’s our backup quarterback.” (Jordan Raanan)