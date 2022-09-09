NFC Notes: Giants, Lions, Jared Goff, Rams

Giants

Giants DC Don Martindale said that their goal is to “stop the run every week” and force teams to pass.

“Our number one goal on defense is to stop the run every week – every week,” Martindale said, via Michael Eisen of the team’s official site. “It’s a passing league. Well, you better make them pass. Don’t let them have both. So, we’re going to take away the run game and make them throw the ball. Playing a game like this is just going to challenge all the fundamentals and techniques you’ve been working all training camp on stopping this guy.”

Regarding facing the Titans and RB Derrick Henry in Week 1, DL Leonard Williams said they are focused on limiting Tennessee’s rushing offense.

“Nowadays, it’s a passing league, but this is one of those old-school stick to the run type of offenses,” Williams said. “They have a good boot play action style of passing game and they play off of that. We just got to really take out the head of the offense, which is Derrick Henry.”

Williams added that he enjoys playing as a run defender.

“There’s definitely something that you’ve got to love about playing the run as a defensive lineman,” Williams said. “Getting the sacks is pretty and playing the run is where coach to player and player to player, a D-lineman respects another D-lineman that can stop the run. It might not be that way for fans because they like to see the pretty sacks and stuff like that, but we know that it takes a lot to stop the run.”

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff said he has “full control” of their offense this season and feels comfortable calling the shots going forward.

“I think I’ve got full control of what we’re doing on offense and full ownership,” Goff said, via ProFootballTalk. “They’ve given me the reigns and I’ve ran with it as best I can. I know that — I think I know that they’ve been happy with the way things have gone up to this point with me in that position. But it’s, yeah, I feel confident. I feel confident in the guys around me too. It’s been really fun.”

Goff mentioned that he’s building a strong relationship with new OC Ben Johnson.

“The trust he has in me, and the amount of questions he asks me, and vice versa, the amount of questions I can ask him — and his responsiveness, and how great he is at listening, all that stuff is so helpful for a quarterback and I don’t take it for granted,” Goff said. “He’s a great coach and someone I’m excited to work with.”

Rams

Rams LB Ernest Jones believes his role has grown with the addition of LB Bobby Wagner.

“In a sense, I think my role has gotten bigger with him coming in,” Jones said, via Rams Wire. “I think we both established that there are two good linebackers on the team that they want to keep out here on the field. But in a sense, I don’t feel like my role has lessened. I feel like for me it’s just getting better, just continuing to grow. And when I’m out there with him, let’s go dominate.”

Jones will create mismatches in the team’s front seven by rushing the passer and also lining up on running backs out of the backfield.

“I think me and Bobby have done a great job coming in, doing the things necessary to rush the passer, just create mismatches and allow us to go out there and win,” Jones said. “Effect the game in not only run defense and pass coverage, but also rushing the passer from outside position to rushing versus running backs.”

Rams DC Raheem Morris is excited about having the pressure on him to replicate the team’s success from last year: “We’ve always had a target on our back, whether (it was) the pressure because we were ‘in it all to win it all’ – no shit, who’s not, right? Now you win it, they’re all coming after you. Good. We expect everybody’s best shot. That’s what we deserve.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)