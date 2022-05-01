NFC Notes: Giants, Lions, Packers

Giants

Giants first-round OT Evan Neal told reporters that he was “kind of shocked a little bit” by the reports of injury concerns.

“I was kind of shocked a little bit but at the end of the day I just control my controllables. I can’t control about the information that leaks out, but I played 41 games at Alabama, I didn’t miss a game, I didn’t miss a snap, I only missed one game due to COVID, so that’s your answer there,” Neal said, via GiantsWire.com.

Neal also admitted that there could be some “culture shock” with him going to New York.

“A little bit of a culture shock, man, but I’m excited,” Neal said about playing in New York. “I’m a country boy, but at the end of the day, I know how to fit in well with the city, so I’m just excited.”

Lions

The Lions had one of the league’s worst defenses last season, and you can tell by the way their draft went that fixing it was a big priority. But when WR Jameson Williams fell out of the top ten due to a torn ACL, Detroit felt the value was too good to pass up on. They traded up 20 spots to make sure Williams landed in Detroit.

“We talked about it in the springtime, finding somebody on the outside that will dictate coverage,” said new Lions OC Ben Johnson via the Athletic’s Chris Burke, “and, shoot, I think he checks that box, 100 percent. … Once he gets healthy, we’re going to have something to cook with. It’ll be fun.”

Williams on his recovery from a torn ACL in January: “I should be ready to go by training camp. I’m shooting for training camp.” (Field Yates)

Packers

Ian Rapoport mentioned on the Pat McAfee Show that Arkansas WR Treylon Burks was the receiver Packers QB Aaron Rodgers “most liked” in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans.

Rapoport mentions that Green Bay made calls about trading up to acquire a receiver, but were no longer interested once Burks was off of the board.

According to Howard Balzer, the Packers were involved in discussions to acquire WR Marquise Brown from the Ravens.

from the Ravens. Packers director of football operations Milt Hendrickson on new second-round WR Christian Watson: “He’s been a guy through the process that collectively – you look at his size, speed. He’s played at a phenomenal program. He’s used to winning.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)