NFC Notes: Grady Jarrett, D.J. Reed, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

New Bears DT Grady Jarrett spoke about the leadership role that he plans to provide to Chicago’s locker room and how he believes that signing with the team was the right move after being released by the Falcons.

“I think the perfect match came along,” Jarrett said, via BearsWire.com. “When I had an opportunity to join this team, join [head coach] Ben [ Johnson and] be a part of something here — that is going to be special, me being somebody who wants to be in a position to compete for championships, encourage the younger guys around me, and just really share my experience and my hunger for greatness to others who want to achieve it. I’m in a special place at a special time in a special moment where I’m supposed to be. I’m just really trusting the process, and that’s how I got here.”

Jarrett also noted that Bears QB Caleb Williams was another reason he opted to join the team.

“You want to go somewhere where they’ve got a good quarterback,” Jarrett said, via Marquee Sports Network. “To have a quarterback who was the number one pick is only going to get better. Have a new offensive-minded head coach that’s going to be able to spend time with him, and be able to train him up to get the things he needs. I think Caleb’s ceiling is super high. I’ve watched him from afar, admired him from afar since he’s been in college, and I’m excited to play with him.”

Lions

New Lions CB D.J. Reed believes that his teammate CB Terrion Arnold is already showing signs that he can be a great NFL player, despite dealing with penalty issues in his first season.

“As far as talent, as far as being sticky, there’s a reason why he was drafted in the first round,” Reed said, via NFL.com. “He’s going to be very good in my opinion. I think he’s a Pro Bowl, All-Pro type of guy.”

Packers

The Packers were interested in DE Dante Fowler before he signed with the Cowboys, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

before he signed with the Cowboys, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Washington State OT Esa Pole will take an official 30 visit with the Packers. (Brian Maafi)

will take an official 30 visit with the Packers. (Brian Maafi) Georgia Tech DL Zeek Biggers met extensively with the Packers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)