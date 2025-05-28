NFC Notes: Grady Jarrett, Sam LaPorta, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears veteran DT Grady Jarrett has high praise for fellow inside lineman Gervon Dexter and is looking forward to lining up next to him after working out in Miami together this offseason.

“I think he has a really high ceiling,” Jarrett said, via BearsWire.com. “Run game, being effective in the pass rush and growing as a leader too. When I first signed with the team, you saw us down in Miami working out together, (Gervon) put that together, he invited me. I thought that was a big gesture for him to invite me to hang out with them, spend some time working on our craft. I was able to meet him and Montez (Sweat) before I came in the building. I think that’s been good for our relationship even before we got in the building, and that just showed his willingness to try to take that next step.”

“You can see him and you can see the work he is putting in the weight room away from the facility,” Jarrett added. “He was here early. He spends extra time with coach, I think year three is such a critical time where you could take that big leap. You play some football, you can get more comfortable and now you can know how to apply things and really take that big step. I’m excited to see what happens for him. I think our styles complement each other very well and I can’t wait to continue to go hunt with the guy.”

Lions

Lions TE Sam LaPorta is tired of hearing comments about him not getting the ball as much in his second season, but notes that the team had so many weapons on offense that everyone deserved to get the ball.

“There were a lot of weapons last year, so I kept hearing comments this offseason, ‘Why didn’t you get the ball as much?’” LaPorta said, via Colton Pouncy of TheAthletic.com. “It’s like, ‘Dude, we scored the most points of any team in the NFL in the last five years. Everybody deserves the ball.”

Vikings

Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf is satisfied with QB J.J. McCarthy stepping up into a leadership role as the team’s projected starter this season after missing his rookie year due to injury.

“He has a gravitational pull as a leader. He really does,” Wilf told Paul Allen of KFAN. “The talent is there. Coach [Kevin] O’Connell is glowing in his praises of how he’s handled everything, and from an off-the-field perspective, we couldn’t be happier. So all things are pointing the right direction, and we’re going to be supporting J.J. to have him be the success we want him to be.”