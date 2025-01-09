NFC Notes: Head Coach Backs Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, 49ers, Seahawks, Coaching Buzz

49ers

While former Jets HC Robert Saleh is viewed as the favorite to fill the 49ers’ DC vacancy, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich is another strong candidate, as San Francisco tried to pry Ulbrich away from New York last offseason.

Fowler mentions 49ers senior assistant Brandon Staley could draw interest for one of several defensive coordinator vacancies elsewhere.

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray struggled over the season’s final six games, tossing eight interceptions during that span. Jonathan Gannon isn’t doubting Murray as their “franchise quarterback,” and he talked with him about ways to turn things around in Arizona.

“He is a top-level franchise quarterback, and he’s played like that. He’s shown that,” Gannon said, via CardinalsWire. “He was in there talking to me today. We were going through some things, and I think the best teams win. We have to make sure we have the best team, and he understands how he fits into that.”

Gannon said they need to surround Murray with a strong team.

“He was in my office for a long time,” Gannon said. “He wants some plays back. So do I. We all do. You start looking around, you list the playoff teams and the quarterbacks of the playoff teams, I told him and I believe this: what is the common denominator of those quarterbacks in the playoffs right now? You could list all these different things. I said, ‘I’ll make it easy on you, it’s good teams.’ It’s what it is. Good quarterbacks are on good teams. We have to do everything that we can to support him and put a good team around him, then he has to play to his level consistently, which I know he can do.”

Seahawks

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the possibility of the Seahawks trying to make another run at getting Giants OC Mike Kafka for the same position on their staff, though they were blocked last year.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo would expect the Giants to block Seattle from interviewing Kafka again this year.

Boise State announced they hired Seahawks offensive assistant Zak Hill as their new pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.