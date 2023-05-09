NFC Notes: Hendon Hooker, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears OL coach Chris Morgan is confident that first-round OT Darnell Wright knows what he is doing as he enters the league, saying the game is slowed down for him which allows him to use his techniques.

“He has put some really good stuff on tape from college,” Morgan said, via ChicagoBears.com. “He knows what he’s doing. The game is kind of slow for him. That’s one of the things we really liked about him. Some guys, when the ball is snapped, they just play. Things look slow for him. He puts his hands where he wants to put them. He’s very controlled in his sets. He’s got a good tempo. He does some really nice things.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell doesn’t seem to mind that rookie QB Hendon Hooker is already 25 years old, as age can sometimes bring more maturity in a player.

“We did go into this offseason saying that we wanted to bring in some competition at quarterback,” Campbell said. “We didn’t know exactly where that might be, who that would be at the time, but we did like Hooker. We knew he was coming off the injury, but there was something about him that was appealing. He’s very mature, he looks the part, he’s got a big arm. H’s just got to learn to play in the NFL. He’s a pro, now, and I like the fact that he was older. We all kind of liked the fact that he was older. I think you want your quarterback to be more mature.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said ST coach Rich Bisaccia‘s relationship with K Daniel Carlson helped make them the decision to add his brother, K Anders Carlson to the team.

“He was very high on him, obviously, having a history there with his brother,” LaFleur said, via Packers Wire. “He’s known him here for a while now. It definitely had a big impact on Anders’ ability to be picked by us.”

LaFleur said he’s excited about the talent that Carlson brings to the team.

“He’s a talented guy. We’re excited. He’s got a big leg,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, he’s far from a finished product. He didn’t kick with a brace on this week at all, which I think is going to help him. We’re just excited about the talent there.”