NFC Notes: Hendon Hooker, Jordan Love, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker was able to practice last week and HC Dan Campbell was clearly impressed with his arm talent.

“It’s good to get him out there,” Campbell said of Hooker, via Pro Football Talk. “I know he’s excited to feel like he’s now part of the team. From his perspective, it’s hard when you’re limited to, ‘I’m in meetings and that’s about it, then I go and rehab.’ So I know he’s excited to be out there, and we’re just in the beginning stages of it. You can see, just when he throws the ball, why we acquired him. He’s got a poise about him and he’s got a really smooth delivery. Tight spiral. But he’s just starting. He’s just starting. It’s good to get him out there.”

Campbell says there is more good news than bad with C Frank Ragnow ‘s knee injury yet he may still be unavailable this week. (Ben Raven)

‘s knee injury yet he may still be unavailable this week. (Ben Raven) As for DT Alim McNeill, Campbell said he may miss this week’s game against the Bears as well before adding there is a chance LB Alex Anzalone could be available. (Dave Birkett)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur is impressed with QB Jordan Love‘s development in picking up the blitz this season: “He’s got more experience going against it. There was a play during the game where they brought all out on us, and we didn’t even have a can for the protection, and he got us into a max pro.” (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Ben Goessling reports that Vikings DL coach Chris Rumph, who’d taken a leave of absence from the team earlier this season, is reportedly headed to Clemson.