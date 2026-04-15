NFC Notes: Howie Roseman, Draft Visits, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the team George Pickens ” regarding a potential trade. ( “had no one call with interest in” regarding a potential trade. ( Archer

Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. visited the Cowboys on Monday. He counts as a local prospect. (Clarence Hill)

visited the Cowboys on Monday. He counts as a local prospect. (Clarence Hill) Iowa G Beau Stephens visited the Cowboys. (Mike Garafolo)

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman is thinking about draft prospects he can develop into All-Pro players by their third season to help the team down the road.

“To come in and expect 21, 22, 23-year-old players to be the best version of themselves, it’s probably a little naive,” Roseman said, via Pro Football Talk. “So just like all of us, these players need to be developed. We’ve got to figure out the things they are further along with and developed, and then have a lot of trust in our player development staff, our coaching staff, the people in this building to get the best out of them. Figure out what their strength is, what their weakness is, and work on those, get the best out of the player. A lot of time in the draft, we talk about, What could this player be in Year 3?”

“As these guys get in here, it’s our job to develop them as coaches,” HC Nick Sirianni added. “Regardless of the player that we bring in, age — whatever it may be, free agent, draft pick, undrafted free agent, we’re going to work our butts off to help them become better football players.”

Giants

Former Lions DT D.J. Reader visited the Giants on Monday. (Art Stapleton)

visited the Giants on Monday. (Art Stapleton) Utah OT Caleb Lomu had a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Fowler)

had a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Fowler) Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter had a 30 visit with the Giants. (Art Stapleton)