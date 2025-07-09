NFC Notes: Hunter Renfrow, Divine Deablo, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris raved about LB Divine Deablo‘s athleticism and his ability to dissect a play.

“His athleticism stands out. It’s been unique. His length stands out, which has been unique,” Morris said, via the team’s website. “And really him keying and diagnosing behind the ball probably a lot better than we thought, and I’m really fired up to see that.”

Deablo, a former safety in college, also has a knack for consistently being around the ball and having the skills to create turnovers or break up a pass.

“I mean, you can see what makes him sick,” Falcons LB Kaden Elliss said. “I think he had probably the best play today in practice — really good tip. Just came in and knocked the ball out, and I broke it up for us. And he’s got the length, he’s got the speed, he’s got the athleticism, and he’s got the mentality.”

Morris believes that he’s found his answer Elliss’s running mate at the opposite inside linebacker spot.

“I’ve been really pleased with what he’s done, Divine. I’ve been really pleased with the character, really pleased in how he’s fit into our football team,” Morris said. “I’ve been really pleased how our locker room has accepted him and brought him in and really embraced him.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Hunter Renfrow admitted that he still has a long ways to go in order to get back into football shape, but he feels much better than he did when he was in Las Vegas.

“I still have a little ways to go, but I am surprised with how good I felt,” Renfrow said, via NY Times. “I look better than I did. Getting back into football is a little different. But physically I feel as good as I’ve felt (since 2021),” he added. “I still have a month to get back (for training camp). But where I am now from six weeks ago, I feel a lot better. Even when I was with the Raiders those last two years, horrible. I felt so bad. And nobody really knew. We couldn’t figure out what it was. We were just trying to figure it out and we were taking oral medication.”

Renfrow suffered from ulcerative colitis, which put his playing career on hold.

“Nothing crazy,” Renfrow said. “But I remember being at the Pro Bowl and just starting to feel like, ‘I took a month off, but I’m like kinda tired.’ And I didn’t think anything of it. I just thought I wasn’t working out as much.”

Renfrow added that he had over half the league interested in him last season but felt he wasn’t ready to return. He got back in shape and still had suitors in the Panthers and a reunion with the Raiders.

“I felt like I was gonna go one of those two places just because I had a lot of loyalty to the Raiders and I love the fan base, and wanted to do something special out there,” Renfrow said. “But when it came down to it, it basically was here or nowhere.”

Saints

Saints C Cesar Ruiz is enjoying the quarterback competition in New Orleans between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough.

“Two different quarterbacks, right? Everybody has their superpower,” Ruiz said on NFL Network. “Everybody is good at their thing. Spencer has something, and I’m like, hey, he got that. Tyler will come in there, and I’m like, ‘Hey, this is just talent.’ When you see two talented guys just competing, it’s truly fun to see.”