NFC Notes: Hunter Renfrow, Kellen Moore, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard said the team’s offensive system is already in place and they’re focused on working on the nuances of each position this offseason.

“You can see the hunger in guys to be able to push on into the playoffs and you can tell through the meeting rooms and the questions they are asking and the stuff we are getting done on the field – I would not want to compare to last year – It feels we are even a step further,” Grizzard said, via the team’s website. “We didn’t change a lot in the system and now we can get into the nuances of route running and how we are hitting blocks and getting into the shape that we need to get into. They have been hungry. Nobody is resting on the statistical success that we had last year, because ultimately team-wise and in the playoffs is far from what we are trying to do.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said that unretired new WR Hunter Renfrow is showing more every week and is looking good as he makes his return to the NFL.

“You see weekly he just makes these huge strides, just getting his feet under him,” Canales said of Renfrow, via Pro Football Talk. “Having coached wide receivers, I can tell he’s got a lot in his game: Releases, top of the route setup, avoidance, different things where he can double up stuff at the top of his routes, and you can see him kind of working through his inventory, his tool bag if you will. It’s been really cool to watch him, as his feet get underneath him, and the explosiveness, all the little things show up. It’s been really fun to see.”

Saints

Veteran S Justin Reid signed a free agent contract with the Saints and noted that players are buying into first-year HC Kellen Moore.

“First and foremost, it’s culture over everything,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “The culture that’s built here and Coach Kellen, they just won the Super Bowl last year with Philly. He brought his strength staff over and a lot of those guys are familiar with winning. We have a lot of guys here who are familiar with winning. But the great thing, because I’ve been on mediocre teams, I’ve been on bad teams, I’ve been on great teams. And the culture in this locker room is right right now. We’ve got guys that believe in the system, that buy in. We don’t have bad character guys. And that’s the first step that you need in order to build a real team to go out and win. You can feel it immediately. Day one of OTAs, they ran it like a college program with the amount of conditioning and attention to detail. But I kind of like things that way. It feels more true to the sport.”