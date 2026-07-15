NFC Notes: Isaac TeSlaa, Lions Roster, Christian Darrisaw, Vikings

Lions

Lions WR coach Scottie Montgomery has seen more athleticism from WR Isaac TeSlaa this offseason than TeSlaa showed during his rookie season.

“He’s done a good job of going and getting the football since he’s been here and then now at the top of his breaks, they’re so much cleaner,” Montgomery said, via MLive’s Jacob Richman. “He’s so much stronger. What I like to do is I like to watch where we were, especially from an athleticism standpoint, to where he is now. It’s not even close.”

“That gives him the ability in those one-on-one situations and not just win with length, but to win with quickness and length,” Montgomery added. “That gives, of course, ( Goff) just an even bigger window to throw the football.”

Lions

Lions veteran QB Jared Goff was listed on Jeremy Fowler‘s rankings of the top QB’s heading into 2026: “The guy wins,” an NFL coordinator said. “He’s going to find a completion if not under pressure. Mature pocket passer with a plus arm who can layer the ball at all levels.”

was listed on Jeremy Fowler‘s rankings of the top QB’s heading into 2026: “The guy wins,” an NFL coordinator said. “He’s going to find a completion if not under pressure. Mature pocket passer with a plus arm who can layer the ball at all levels.” Jeremy Fowler‘s list of top running backs heading into 2026 saw RB Jahmyr Gibbs take the No. 2 spot: “Your eyes tell you there’s no one like him with the ball in his hands,” an NFL coordinator said of Gibbs. “He plays with better pace because of his vision, and then the gear is different. You see him blow by guys with angles. And he’s elite in the passing game.”

take the No. 2 spot: “Your eyes tell you there’s no one like him with the ball in his hands,” an NFL coordinator said of Gibbs. “He plays with better pace because of his vision, and then the gear is different. You see him blow by guys with angles. And he’s elite in the passing game.” “He’s got 39 [rushing] touchdowns in three years while splitting time. It’s crazy,” an NFC exec added.

Fowler compiled a list of tight ends as well that featured a nod to TE Sam LaPorta by an NFC scout: “He’s got great hands — he’ll make a lot of circus, contested catches, especially in the red zone — and his blocking is high level. Just an all-around problem.”

by an NFC scout: “He’s got great hands — he’ll make a lot of circus, contested catches, especially in the red zone — and his blocking is high level. Just an all-around problem.” Fowler’s list of offensive tackles listed LT Penei Sewell at No. 1: “He’s still the most complete player at this stage — physical, powerful, smart,” a veteran NFL defensive coordinator said of Sewell. “He’s got short arms, and he doesn’t win a lot in pass protection against real guys, just like everyone else. But they pretend like he doesn’t [struggle].”

at No. 1: “He’s still the most complete player at this stage — physical, powerful, smart,” a veteran NFL defensive coordinator said of Sewell. “He’s got short arms, and he doesn’t win a lot in pass protection against real guys, just like everyone else. But they pretend like he doesn’t [struggle].” “He has the most ‘f— you’ attitude plays in the league,” an anonymous exec added on Sewell. “Always brings the juice.”

Aidan Hutchinson: “Skilled with his hands, very good speed-to-power rush to keep offensive tackles off balance, and his superpower is his motor, which is nonstop,” a veteran NFL defensive coach said. On defense, Fowler ‘s list of top edge rushers included DE: “Skilled with his hands, very good speed-to-power rush to keep offensive tackles off balance, and his superpower is his motor, which is nonstop,” a veteran NFL defensive coach said.

Vikings

Jeremy Fowler asked about the top offensive tackles in the league, and Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw got an honorable mention from an AFC scout: “Still one of the best combinations of good feet and hands in pass protection and can be a force in the run game, too.”