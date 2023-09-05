NFC Notes: Isaiah Buggs, T.J. Hockenson, Eagles, Lions, Vikings

Eagles

According to Aaron Wilson , the Eagles Braden Mann and CB Branden Smith. worked out Pand CB

Lions

Lions DL Isaiah Buggs says he was informed he won’t be playing in the season opener on Thursday after missing practice on Saturday.

“As of right now, they told me that I was not going to play,” Buggs said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “So that’s what we got. I’m going to be straightforward with it, because they were straightforward with me with that. And as of right now, I will not be playing. It was a surprise to me, actually. That’s why I say, you don’t always know everything.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he spoke to Buggs and made the following comment: “We base everything on the tape. Period.” (Colton Pouncy)

Vikings

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson ‘s extension has a four-year, $66 million base value, including an $18 million signing bonus and base salaries of $9.9 million, $10.9 million, $15.4 million, and $17.4 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap)

‘s extension has a four-year, $66 million base value, including an $18 million signing bonus and base salaries of $9.9 million, $10.9 million, $15.4 million, and $17.4 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap) His 2024 base salary is guaranteed at signing and his 2025 base salary is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed at the beginning of the 2024 league year. Another $2.308 million of his 2026 base salary becomes guaranteed at the beginning of the 2026 league year.

Hockenson’s deal includes annual $100,000 workout bonuses in the new years of the deal and up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses annually. Another $2.5 million of incentives are available and the deal has a void year in 2028.