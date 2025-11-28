NFC Notes: J.J. McCarthy, Devonte Wyatt, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

The Lions loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving drastically decreases their odds of winning the division, but more concerning is that they’re on the outside looking in when it comes to the NFC playoff picture.

“We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole and that’s the bottom line,” Lions HC Dan Campbell said, via DetroitLions.com. “We are in a little bit of a hole. But that’s just what it is. There’s nothing more than that. All we have to do is worry about cleaning up this and getting to next game and find a way to win the next one in front of us.”

The Lions are up against the Cowboys next week and the Rams the week after, so these will both have huge playoff implications.

Packers

The Packers had a big win on Thanksgiving over the Lions that gives them a decent shot at winning the division. However, it came at a cost.

Packers DT Devonte Wyatt appeared to suffer what could end up being a season-ending ankle injury.

After the game, Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that Wyatt’s injury made the win “bittersweet.”