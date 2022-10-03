NFC Notes: J.J. Watt, Cardinals, Packers, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt announced Sunday that he had his heart shocked back to a healthy rhythm a few days ago after he was discovered that he was in atrial fibrillation.

According to Watt, multiple doctors assured him that he was safe to play in Week 4’s game and he managed to have an impact play that led to an interception.

Watt told reporters that “thankful to be out there with” his teammates.

“It’s been a week . . . When they told me they were going to put me out and shock my heart, I was scared,” Watt said, via Pro Football Talk.

Watt mentioned that he only made the announcement because a report was about to surface about his doctor’s visit.

“The only people that knew are people I should trust. Injuries, I don’t care, you can leak injuries. That’s football. This one was very emotional for me so it upset me,” Watt said.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on if Yoshua Nijman needs to play right tackle: “I think, potentially. That is something that we’ve definitely talked about.” (Matt Schneidman)

on if needs to play right tackle: “I think, potentially. That is something that we’ve definitely talked about.” (Matt Schneidman) Packers RB Kylin Hill is eligible to start practicing this week, with LaFleur saying it could happen but the team still needs to wait for a medical update as he is recovering from ACL surgery. (Rob Demovsky)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that QB Geno Smith should have been carried off the field following the team’s win over the Lions, yet Smith continues to tell reporters he can do a better job at quarterback.

“No. I can play better,” Smith said, via Pro Football Talk. “I have not exceeded my expectations. I can play a lot better, just playing better.”

Carroll said OLB Darryl Johnson sprained his ankle and had no update on the injury. (Brady Henderson)