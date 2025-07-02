NFC Notes: Jack Campbell, Montez Sweat, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears DE Montez Sweat gave his first impression of new DC Dennis Allen‘s system in Chicago, saying the coach is bringing a variety of blitzes and coverage schemes.

“He is a very complex individual. He has a lot of fronts and schemes and things that he can attack the offense with. He’s a great guy. Smart,” Sweat said, via BearsWire. “Well, I’m saying that I’m trying to learn a new defense right now. So, it presents its challenges, different friends, different blitzes, different, different coverages and things like that. It’s just more than I have had to learn in the past. He’s definitely a little bit more complex than other DCs I have worked with in the past.”

Lions

Lions LB Jack Campbell is entering the third year of his career since being a first-round pick in 2023. Campbell said he’s trying to stay even-keeled and consistent with his approach.

“I would say to continue to improve — I’m going to give you a vague answer — on everything,” Campbell said, via Richard Silver of the Detroit News. “Just sticking to who I am. … Keeping the same routine. Never too high, never too low. Being consistent. It’s the same little mundane things. I feel like people don’t really figure that out, but it’s the little things that you do over time, and it gets you to where you want to be.”

Campbell is glad the team promoted Kelvin Sheppard from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator, given he’s worked closely with Sheppard since being drafted.

“It’s been good for me, especially me coming in (as a rookie and) having to work with him so closely to now having him as the coordinator,” Campbell said. “I feel like it just allows me to kind of know what he’s going to be thinking going into a game week, so, yeah, I’m really excited about that.”

Campbell reiterated it’s been good to retain Sheppard and keep a solid “foundation” going into 2025.

“We’ve got a new coordinator, so it’s been good to — not start from a new foundation, but we were kind of taking some stuff back and adding some stuff,” Campbell said. “My base foundation is already laid, so just continuing to think back and think on all the lessons and experiences that I learned from my first two years to bring them into Year 3. Because you can’t beat experience in the NFL.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur spoke on his message to the players as they prepare for some off time following the conclusion of offseason workouts. He implored them to keep the grind up so they are ready to hit the ground running for training camp.

“You’ve got to continue to work,” LaFleur said, via Mike Spofford of the team’s website. “Just because we’re done now, it goes on to the next phase, and now we have like 40 days roughly before the start of training camp.

“You can’t take your foot off the gas for one second in this league, because if you do, people are going to bypass you. We’ve got to keep pushing.”

LaFleur knows they will need to keep their work ethic strong if they want to reach their ultimate goals and be the best version of themselves.

“I think we’re capable of being a really good football team – a really good competitive football team. But it’s not just going to happen. Again, it goes back to the work and collectively we need everybody to be their best individually in order to be the best team we can be.”