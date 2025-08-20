NFC Notes: Jacoby Brissett, Alaric Jackson, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers CB Chase Lucas spoke with reporters after the team’s preseason game with the Raiders and mentioned his battle for a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

“There’d be days where I didn’t wanna get up because I wasn’t giving the organization what I wanted, but that’s just a soft mentality,” Lucas told reporters. “I had to flip the script, and I feel like this year it’s a different story… I was tired of being on the sidelines. I was tired of being in (street clothes)… I told myself whatever needs to happen, whatever I need to do, I’ll train my body crazy during the offseason. I made sure that people are going to know my name.”

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett doesn’t want to sit out of the final preseason game and said he wants to continue to prepare as if he’s going to be the team’s starter.

“I don’t see it that way,” Brissett said, via the team’s website. “I was talking to (QB coach) Israel (Woolfork) on the sideline about it today. You put yourself in these situations in how you approach the game. Last week, it’s as if something happens to Kyler, I go in in the middle of the game. This week, OK he’s ‘out’ this game and you have to start. It’s playing those games and attack different situations.”

Cardinals sixth-round OL Hayden Conner will miss time with a knee injury, per HC Jonathan Gannon. However, the team is set to get back C Jon Gaines from a thumb injury as he sheds his cast. (Howard Balzer)

Rams

Rams LT Alaric Jackson has been out dealing with blood clots, with HC Sean McVay noting that he is doing well in rehab but is still restricted in team activities. His status for Week 1 currently remains unknown.

“He’s doing great,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “He’s on track, and with him truly taking that thing a week at a time. He is in great shape right now. He’s able to be physically active. There are just some restrictions in regard to being able to participate in some of the full-time activities. I couldn’t be more impressed with how he’s handling this situation. What a great job he’s done taking care of himself. He’s added good muscle. He’s taken great care of himself and I think he’s in great physical and mental shap,e and we’ll look forward to getting him out on the field sooner than later.”