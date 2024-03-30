NFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney, Desmond Ridder, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

When asked about the Buccaneers not being favored to win the NFC South by oddsmakers, HC Todd Bowles said they are using projections as motivation toward capturing their fourth consecutive division title.

“It’s no different. You’re talking about respect,” Bowles said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “We’re not trying to win the offseason, we’re trying to win the season. So, our focus will be the same. It fuels a lot of us. It fuels a lot of the players, and we get ready to come back and try to defend our title like we did and just go further in the playoffs. That’s all we worry about this time of the year.”

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is fine with the Falcons being favorites to win the division and enjoys being the underdog.

“That’s fine with me,” Licht said. “I like being the underdog. This team likes being the underdog. I like keeping the receipts.”

Bowles wants Baker Mayfield to take command of their offense and to “slide a little bit more.”

“Just taking command of the offense and making the adjustments,” Bowles said. “He did that last year, but there’s still some nuances we can get better at. … I’d like him to slide a little bit more when he can. I don’t want to take away none of his competitiveness, but just commanding the offense and getting us in great positions and putting the ball where it needs to be.”

Falcons

Cardinals’ recently acquired QB Desmond Ridder said it was difficult for him to be traded from the Falcons, but is trying to use his time in Atlanta as a learning experience.

“Yeah, I mean obviously that’s tough,” Ridder said, via Bob McManaman of Arizona Republic. “But a quarterback or any team sports player, it’s not all on one person. So, the outside world and whoever it may be can pin it all on one person, but it’s a team sport. I didn’t play 10 percent of those games very well, but I also wasn’t the only one out there. For me to go out there and just learn from it and be able to go out there and be better from it, I think that’s what’s going to help me in the long run in my career and my longevity. You can’t really control what other people say, but you can control how you respond and what you go do.”

Ridder was wary about Atlanta parting ways with him when they moved on from former HC Arthur Smith and brought in Raheem Morris.

“The NFL stands for Not for Long,” Ridder said. “Granted, you’re grateful to be able to go out there and play no matter who it’s for, no matter where it is, just to be able to play the game we love. I knew myself I didn’t play my best football here in Atlanta and obviously with a new coaching staff, new guys coming in, I knew it would be possible they’d go in a different direction, and they did.

Ridder was “ecstatic” to receive a phone call from Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and is glad to be in Arizona.

“The Arizona Cardinals reached out to our GM, Terry (Fontenot) and he gave me a call and I was ecstatic. I’m a fan of Arizona. I spent a couple days out there two Super Bowls ago. I just love the area. I love the city of Phoenix and Scottsdale, Glendale — kind of that trifecta area — and it’s just a beautiful place. I’m excited to get my family out there and excited to be out there ready to work.”

Panthers

New Panthers DE Jadeveon Clowney joined Carolina as a free agent this offseason on a two-year contract. Being from South Carolina, Clowney touched on wanting to wait to return home until he grows on the field and off.

“I used to just watch them on TV all the time and say I can’t wait till I get my opportunity to do that one day,” Clowney said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “Years ago, when I hit free agency, I told my agent not to reach out to Carolina because I wanted to mature more. And to get to this point where I know if I have to go back there, I can handle myself, and it won’t be a problem for me to do my job because I was still learning how to be a pro. So now I’m 31. I said I’m at the age now where I’m cool going back home; I can handle myself.”

Clowney on free agent CB Stephon Gilmore: “I’m gonna try to get him to pull up, too.” (Joe Person)