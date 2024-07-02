NFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney, Tyrann Mathieu, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay signed WR Sterling Shepard in free agency, reuniting him with QB Baker Mayfield from their college days at Oklahoma. Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles discussed the signing and mentioned he’s looking forward to seeing Shepard and Mayfield re-create their connection in a new offense.

“We’ll see. We know he was a good player in the past,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “He’s gotten nicked up a little bit over the years. It’s really our first look at him. We’ll see what happens in training camp, but he’s capable of being a good player.”

“…Sterling is learning a whole new system and today was his first day. He’s kind of hitting it on the run while these other guys have been here a couple of weeks. We’ll see in training camp. They have natural chemistry, I’m sure, but game-plan chemistry and new-system chemistry is a little different than that.”

Panthers

The Panthers signed DE Jadeveon Clowney in free agency to help generate pressure from the edge. Carolina DC Ejiro Evero runs a similar defense to former Houston DC Romeo Crennel when Clowney saw his most success.

“Romeo put me in a lot of positions to make plays. I moved all over the field during those times,” Clowney said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “I’m buying into the scheme again. Hopefully they can find me some matchups and put me in position to win and make plays.”

Saints

Saints S Tyrann Mathieu said new OC Klint Kubiak‘s offense helps maintain their defense’s communication given there is a lot of pre-snap movement.

“Communication is always important, especially on defense,” Mathieu said, via the team’s YouTube. “I think they challenge you as far as pre-snap movement, motion. I think everything they do is about leverage.”