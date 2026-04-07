NFC Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson believes it’s possible for their offense to become elite with QB Caleb Williams completing around 70 percent of his passes.

“If we want to be elite, we want to be that 70 percent marker,” Johnson said, via CHGO. “We fell short of that. And we don’t shy away from that. I think when you look at it, for us to get to 65 percent completion even, cut that in half, we need to find 40 more completions over the course of the season. Well, let me tell you something. When you watch the self-scout, there’s 80, 90, 100 completions we left out on the table. And I’m not just talking about passes dropped.”

Miami CB Keionte Scott will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Aaron Wilson)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said the team has more intricate plans for RB Jahmyr Gibbs, including giving him opportunities to line up as a wide receiver.

“Gibbs, we didn’t view Gibbs as a runner, he was a weapon,” Campbell said, via PFT. “We felt like Gibbs, this guy is gonna explode. Yes, he’s a runner, he can run all schemes, he can run inside, outside, the perimeters, but he also can be lethal out of the backfield, and we’re not even there yet. We feel like this guy can play some receiver. He’s dynamic and he’s a difference-maker. They don’t come around often.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst believes that LB Zaire Franklin is a perfect replacement in the middle of the defense after LB Quay Walker signed with the Raiders.

“Obviously very good leader, as well, captain there, so I think as we kind of went down and we realized it was gonna be really tough to get Quay back, I wanted to make sure we had an answer at middle linebacker, particularly one that might have some veteran presence, and I think we were excited to accomplish that,” Gutekunst said, via Packers Wire.

Gutekunst said he tried to trade for Franklin back when he wasn’t a starter and mainly a special teams player. (Schneidman)

On whether the team discussed signing QB Kirk Cousins : “Yeah, we’ve discussed a lot of those options. Obviously, that’s a guy who’s got a lot of pelts on the wall in this league, so we’ve certainly discussed all those kinds of things.” (Schneidman)

: “Yeah, we’ve discussed a lot of those options. Obviously, that’s a guy who’s got a lot of pelts on the wall in this league, so we’ve certainly discussed all those kinds of things.” (Schneidman) As for WR Skyy Moore, it seems as though Gutekunst believes he could have a shot to be the team’s kick and punt returner. (Schniedman)