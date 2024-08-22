NFC Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs, Hendon Hooker, AJ Dillon, Lions, Packers

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said its been unfortunate that QB Hendon Hooker has missed time due to his concussion and thinks they’ve missed out on useful reps.

“He missed a number of days because of the concussion that he had, and so that hurts. I mean it hurts, but then it hurts for development a bit because he doesn’t get all of those reps,” Campbell said. “Those were critical reps that he missed last week, which is not his fault, that’s just the way it played out and so he only got a handful of reps before we go in and play in the game. I mentioned this the other day, that’s why we didn’t start him. We were going to start him, and I didn’t think that was fair to him and really those other guys, that second group that was going to start the game out. But those — man there were some real good things in that game and there were some real bad things which doesn’t surprise me with where he’s at.”

Campbell added they want to give Hooker a “good look” in their remaining time this preseason.

“So certainly, we want to get him a real good look. We’d love to get him a lot of reps this week. I think the idea would be, you’d love to start him this week. I’d like to start him, and then it’s just a matter of how much does he play? Is it a couple of series and then Nate [Sudfeld] goes in and then he’s back? Or is it a quarter or is it a half? But he’s going to get a really good look. He’s going to get a lot of reps this week because he needs them.”

As for the backup quarterback role, Campbell mentions Nate Sudfeld has the “upper hand” on the job given Hooker is still developing.

“[Y]ou have to have conviction that whoever that guy is going to be able to keep this ship afloat, and what we know about Hooker is, Hooker is a young developing quarterback and he needs reps and he needs time. I do know that,” Campbell said. “And Nate right now has the upper hand because he’s played more. He’s been in it more, he’s seen it more, he just — and so with that, that would tell you there’s a good chance you could keep three. Am I going to say that’s 100 percent certain right now? No. But that’s kind of what you look at.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said RB AJ Dillon suffered a stinger and they plan on being cautious with him until further evaluations: “We’re being cautious with him and making sure we gather all the information before we let him back out there.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)