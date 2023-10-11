NFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, Justin Jefferson, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy looks at what a potential extension for Lions QB Jared Goff could look like with the veteran playing the best football of his career for a surging 4-1 Detroit team. Goff still has one more year left on a deal that paid him $33.5 million a year.

could look like with the veteran playing the best football of his career for a surging 4-1 Detroit team. Goff still has one more year left on a deal that paid him $33.5 million a year. Pouncy says the $40 million a year the Giants gave QB Daniel Jones likely serves as an absolute baseline for a new contract and Goff’s camp will likely want to push far past that.

likely serves as an absolute baseline for a new contract and Goff’s camp will likely want to push far past that. While there are questions about whether the Lions can sustain success with Goff eating up a bigger percentage of the cap and if OC Ben Johnson leaves for a head coaching job elsewhere, Pouncy points out nothing the Lions have done indicates a lack of faith in Goff and he would expect a new deal to be a priority.

leaves for a head coaching job elsewhere, Pouncy points out nothing the Lions have done indicates a lack of faith in Goff and he would expect a new deal to be a priority. Lions HC Dan Campbell said he feels pretty good about WR Amon-Ra St. Brown playing this week and says that he is probable. (Justin Rogers)

said he feels pretty good about WR playing this week and says that he is probable. (Justin Rogers) The Lions worked out four players including CB Anthony Averett , TE Anthony Firkser , TE J.P. Holtz , and TE John Samuel Shenker , via Aaron Wilson.

, TE , TE , and TE , via Aaron Wilson. Of this group, Detroit signed Averett and Firkser to their practice squad.

Packers

Packers CB Jaire Alexander said there’s an increased importance to not allowing any touchdowns as a defense with the offense still adjusting to life under Jordan Love.

“I think at this point it’s pretty obvious that the defense has to not give up any touchdowns,” Alexander said. “I think that’s the part of being self-critical of our defense because the offense is pretty young and they’re still figuring out their mojo, so the defense, we gotta do more to score and stop them from scoring.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they are searching for answers after losing back-to-back games.

“Obviously searching for a little bit of answers right now,” LaFleur said. “I think this week will give us an opportunity to kind of go back and — you know, I thought we did that over the mini-bye — but we’ve got to find something to get us going, to jump-start us.”

Packers WR Christian Watson thinks he should’ve been able to score on his 77-yard reception that resulted in him being horsecollar tackled by Raiders CB Marcus Peters.

“I don’t even think I should be in that position,” Watson said. “I should be able to outrun him at that point. I’ve just got to be faster.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell talked about the team’s playmakers with WR Justin Jefferson set to miss four weeks due to a hamstring injury.

“The fact of the matter is we have to change the way we game-plan when we do have Justin available just because of the way the breakdowns work, and you think you’re going to get all these coverages that have shown up, and then we show up to the game and we get kind of a J.J. program consistently,” O’Connell told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Something that we’ve had to really grow these last 25-plus games, whatever it’s been, and really dive into it from a standpoint of anticipating how he might be taken away and how that affects everybody else and where we require Jordan (Addison) or K.J. (Osborn) or T.J. Hockenson or Josh (Oliver) to go win in the pass game versus premier looks when so much coverage is dedicated to Justin.” “So now we gotta, knowing we might not have him for a stretch here, we’ve got to change the way we look at it and we’ve got to get back to making sure that we have sound plays versus the looks we think we’re going to get,” O’Connell said. “Give our guys, our playmakers, which we feel like we have plenty even losing the best receiver in football, we still are really excited about Jordan Addison. K.J. Osborn‘s been ultra-consistent, T.J. Hockenson, there’s a reason why he’s here, and we’ll continue to build things on all downs to keep him involved, and then how does C.J. Ham or Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt or Brandon Powell, how do those guys fit in in their complementary roles, where they can really, really see some premier opportunities.”