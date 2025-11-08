NFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, Lane Kiffin, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders second-year CB Mike Sainristil hasn’t had as strong a performance in his second season after a solid rookie year. Washington HC Dan Quinn believes all the high moments are still there for the young corner; he just has to be able to minimize the mistakes and be more consistent every snap.

“Yeah, I would say there’s been up and down moments,” Quinn said, via Ivan Lambert of the Commanders Wire. “Meaning the playmaking, the interceptions I saw at LA, and you know, the last couple of weeks. So, the ball hawking mindset, which I love. There’s also been a couple of plays of overtrying, you know, to make those plays. And that’s kind of part of the process. You don’t like to go through that, but when you’re capable of making plays, well, I’ll make some more and I’ll make a few more, and then all of a sudden that’s not the one that you need to take a chance on.”

Quinn confirmed QB Jayden Daniels does not require surgery on his left elbow and will provide an update on him following their Week 12 bye, via Ben Standig.

Eagles

New Eagles CB Jaire Alexander noted during a press conference that the Ravens wanted to play “some younger guys,” which led to him being traded, and reassured Eagles’ fans that his skills have not declined.

“That’d be nice, man,” Alexander said. “But I’m more into proving to myself that I can be where I know I can be. . . . I don’t have any doubts.”

The Eagles made a big move ahead of the deadline to acquire EDGE Jaelen Phillips from the Dolphins. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts highly praised GM Howie Roseman for his work: “That speaks for who Howie is. As a GM, he’s going to try to make his mark and leave an imprint on what we do and try to fill in the spaces he feels we need to fill in. That’s always been his mentality. As a team, we take it head on.” (Zach Berman)

Giants

With the Giants sitting at 2-7, plenty of rumors are surfacing about the job security of HC Brian Daboll. New York QB Jaxson Dart‘s father, Brandon Dart, talked about their relationship with Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin and said he floated the idea of coaching the Giants to Kiffin.

“As we were texting on our Kiffin-Dart family text thread, because I think Boomer Esiason had said something in the media today that maybe they should throw out a potential coaching (offer) to Kiffin, and he just sent it over with a smirk and just said, ‘It’s too cold in New York for me.’ It’s just kind of funny,” Brandon Dart said, via the Bleav in Ole Miss podcast.

“But we have our weekly interactions with him and his family, and Jaxson holds high regard. I think Kiffin is one of his most trusted allies, and I think he uses him for advice in a lot of different ways, so there’s constant communication between them, even today, and there’s a lot of that between our families. I don’t think we could have asked for a more special coach relationship between our family and our son, so we’re very, very grateful for coach Kiff.”

Art Stapleton reports that the Giants hosted K Ben Sauls for a workout on Thursday.