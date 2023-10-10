NFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, Matt LaFleur, Bears, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said the team plans on bringing in a senior analyst on defense but doesn’t have any names yet as to who. (Kevin Fishbain)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur says it is back to the drawing board after their Monday night loss to the Raiders.

“Obviously, searching for a little bit of answers right now. I think this week will give us an opportunity to kind of go back. I thought we did that over the mini-bye, but we’ve got to find something to get us going, to jump start us. Just reflecting how the game laid out, probably we needed to stick with the run a little more,” LaFleur said, via Pro Football Talk. “That was obviously a very disappointing loss. When you have three turnovers, it’s tough to overcome that, and we’ve got to do a better job. . . . Offensively, we’ve got to find a way to score points because any time you hold somebody to 17 points I think that’s enough to win football games in this league.”

LaFleur said they’re getting closer to increasing OLB Rashan Gary‘s workload to full. (Tom Silverstein)

Packers

Packers CB Jaire Alexander believes that the defense needs to do a better job holding their ground after their loss to the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

“I think at this point it’s pretty obvious that the defense has to not give up any touchdowns,” Alexander said, via NFL.com. “I think that’s the part of being self-critical of our defense because the offense is pretty young and they’re still figuring out their mojo, so the defense, we gotta do more to score and stop them from scoring.”