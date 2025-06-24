NFC Notes: Jalen Carter, Jake Ferguson, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Being without QB Dak Prescott due to injury and even dealing with his own knee and concussion issues, Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson has no excuses and is ready to make this year count.

“I definitely wasn’t satisfied with how I played all last year. My knee hurt, for sure,” Ferguson said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The concussion was weird. But I’ve said this before, if I’m on the field, I should be able to give it my all. I don’t think I’ve ever played a full season and not scored a touchdown. That was something that I came into this offseason really working on. Just trying to really dial in on those things.”

Eagles

Eagles DT Jalen Carter is focused on learning from DC Vic Fangio and becoming one of the best defensive tackles in the league.

“I know who’s good and I know who everybody loves,” Carter said this week, via NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. “Dexter Lawrence, Chris Jones. All of them. I see it, but at the end of the day, I’m still grinding and just doing my own thing. If my name pops up, then I guess congratulations to me. Just keep going.”

“I wanted to be the best at what I do, try to be the best. I’m not there yet,” Carter added. “I still got a lot of people in front of me that’s obviously been in the league a couple [more] years, got years of experience on me. But I’m just going to keep grinding every day. Not just me by myself working on specific things to get better, just being around the team having the guys support me also makes me also be one of the best in the league.”

Giants

Giants CB Deonte Banks is entering his third year on the team after being a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. DC Shane Bowen said Banks has been “locked in” this offseason.

“He’s come in, he goes to work every day. Like he’s locked in in meetings. He locked in out here,” Bowen said, via GiantsWire. “Jeff (Burris) is doing a really good job with him, spending time with him, talking to him, teaching him the game, just the approach. Like the approach, the professionalism, being locked into what we’re asking him to do.”

Bowen added Banks is asking a lot of questions and he’s encouraged about the cornerback’s progress.

“You notice him asking questions, wanting to know more, wanting to be a little bit more detailed with what we’re asking him to do. So I’m encouraged about the progress he’s made from when he got back here to where we are right now. Hopefully, we can continue that trajectory throughout the rest of the spring and as we get into training camp.”