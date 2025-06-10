NFC Notes: Jalen Carter, Russell Wilson, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Tyler Guyton is entering the second year as the Cowboys’ starting left tackle after being a first-round pick in 2024. Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer said Guyton is looking “terrific” in their offseason program.

“He’s having a terrific offseason,” Schottenheimer said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “He’s working his ass off. He looks great.”

Guyton wasn’t pleased with his performance last season and is bringing a “different attitude” this year.

“I didn’t do too good last year,” Guyton said. “I want to do better. I want to be a guy that can be depended on… I’m not going to make any excuses. I just didn’t play as good as I needed to last year. I’m coming with a different attitude this year to become a better player.”

Guyton altered his diet this offseason and “definitely” feels he’s becoming a better player because of it.

“I just feel like I have a lot to prove, and I needed to work on things, and getting in here earlier was the way I was going to do it,” Guyton said. “I feel like I have a lot more energy. I feel like my joints feel a lot better. Eating the right things, putting good fuel into my diet has definitely helped me become a better player.”

Eagles

Eagles DC Vic Fangio thinks there is still room for improvement with DT Jalen Carter, who feels he is already being named as one of the top defensive tackles in the league.

“The good news about Jalen is twofold,” Fangio said, via Pro Football Talk. “One, he played very well for us last year, and two, he can still improve a lot.”

“This is what I wanted to do,” Carter commented. “I wanted to be the best at what I do, try to be the best. I’m not there yet. I still got a lot of people in front of me that’s obviously been in the league a couple [more] years, got years of experience on me. But I’m just going to keep grinding every day. Not just me by myself working on specific things to get better, just being around the team having the guys support me also makes me also be one of the best in the league.”

Giants

Giants QB Russell Wilson was asked at a press conference about the drafting of QB Jaxson Dart in the first round and said he would continue to stay focused on bringing his best to set the tone.

“I just think about having success today,” Wilson said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s always been my approach. Every day is like I’m trying to be the best in the world. I think that for me, mentally, you have confidence in yourself. You have confidence in what you do, your process. I constantly stay the course and understand that if I’m the best me, I know how great that is. And so, for me, I always just stay within. I don’t really think about outside. And I know you guys have a great day job to do and everything else. But for me, I just stay focused on the process of it all.”