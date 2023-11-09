NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

New Cowboys WR Martavis Bryant on his return to the NFL: “The sky’s the limit for me. I know I’m 31 but I’m still fast, still big, and I still want to play football. I haven’t lost anything. It’s more of a prove-it point to me. I got a lot of doubters out there. It’s more of me proving to myself that I still got it.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Though the Eagles have steadfastly declined to give any specifics, it’s clear QB Jalen Hurts has been operating at less than 100 percent in recent weeks with a knee injury. That hasn’t stopped Hurts from putting up numbers or the Eagles from winning, however.

“He’s a fighter, man,” Eagles DE Brandon Graham said via FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano. “I was so proud of him. I know he’s been dealing with a lot. It’s been a lot of stuff we don’t talk about, that we just keep confidential.”

“He’s tough as heck,” Eagles HC Nick Sirianni added. “Whether his body is feeling 100 percent, whether his body is not feeling 100 percent, he’s a warrior. He’s going to play through bumps and bruises and at a high level because he’s a big-time player.”

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones is good friends with WR Sterling Shepard and the two men will have another thing in common now that Jones has torn his ACL. Shepard had the same injury last year and has been able to give Jones some insight on the recovery. He’s been impressed with how his quarterback has already attacked the process.

“His spirits are high. I was so proud of him because some people want to take a little break after something big like that happens. With the surgery nowadays, with the knee, you have to jump right on it,” Shepard said via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “You have to begin the prehab and start to strengthen the leg. Some people will take a break. Knowing D.J., I knew he was going to fight through it have the right mentality, and approach this thing the right way. “The first time I saw him, he was already prehabbing and riding on the [exercise] bike. He was definitely in the right headspace, and I’m happy to see him there. He’ll be alright. I know D.J. and how hard he works, so he’ll be alright through this process.”