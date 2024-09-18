Cowboys Placing DT Jordan Phillips On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys are placing DT Jordan Phillips on injured reserve with a wrist injury, per Todd Archer.

Dallas traded for Phillips at the end of the preseason to fortify the middle of their defense but will now be without him for a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return.

Phillips, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He was waived in the final year of his four-year, rookie contract and later claimed by the Bills.

After three seasons in Buffalo, Phillips signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals. He was released after two seasons and returned to Buffalo.

From there, Phillips signed a one-year contract with the Giants. However he was traded to the Cowboys for a conditional pick at the end of the preseason.

In 2023, Phillips appeared in 14 games for the Bills and recorded 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks and five pass defenses.

In 2024, Phillips has appeared in two games for the Cowboys and recorded one tackle.