NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Signed DL Dashaun Mallory to the practice squad.

Broncos

  • Signed LB Dondrea Tillman to their active roster.
  • Placed OT Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve.
  • Signed LB Andrew Farmer to the practice squad.

Chiefs

Cowboys

Eagles

  • Signed LB David Anenih to the practice squad.

Giants

  • Signed Greg Joseph off of the Lions’ practice squad.

Lions

Packers

  • Signed WR Cornelius Johnson to the practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Signed DE Jamree Kromah to their active roster.
  • Placed LB Oshane Ximines on injured reserve.

Rams

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Signed TE Rod Williams to their active roster.
  • Placed WR Ben Skowronek on injured reserve.
  • Signed WR Jaray Jenkins and TE Matt Sokol to the practice squad.

Texans

Vikings

