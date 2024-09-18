NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/18

Bears
- Signed DL Dashaun Mallory to the practice squad.
Broncos
- Signed LB Dondrea Tillman to their active roster.
- Placed OT Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Andrew Farmer to the practice squad.
Chiefs
- Signed LB Cole Christiansen and RB Keaontay Ingram to their active roster.
- Placed RB Kisiah Pacheco on injured reserve.
- Signed TE Peyton Hendershot and RB Kareem Hunt to the practice squad.
Cowboys
- Signed DE Carlos Watkins off of the Commanders’ practice squad.
- Placed DT Jordan Phillips on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Signed LB David Anenih to the practice squad.
Giants
- Signed Greg Joseph off of the Lions’ practice squad.
Lions
- Signed K Matthew McCrane to the practice squad.
Packers
- Signed WR Cornelius Johnson to the practice squad.
Panthers
- Signed TE Jordan Matthews and DB Russ Yeast to the practice squad.
Patriots
- Signed DE Jamree Kromah to their active roster.
- Placed LB Oshane Ximines on injured reserve.
Rams
- Signed G Justin Dedich to their active roster.
- Placed C Jonah Jackson and DB John Johnson on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Quintez Cephus and DB Quindell Johnson to the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Released DB Marquise Blair from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Miles Boykin and RB Brittain Brown to the practice squad.
Steelers
- Signed TE Rod Williams to their active roster.
- Placed WR Ben Skowronek on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Jaray Jenkins and TE Matt Sokol to the practice squad.
Texans
- Signed DB D’Angelo Ross to their active roster.
- Placed TE Brevin Jordan on injured reserve.
- Signed C Scott Quessenberry and TE Irv Smith to the practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed RB Myles Gaskin to their active roster.
- Placed TE Nick Muse on injured reserve.
