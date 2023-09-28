NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Ezekiel Elliott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
Commanders QB Sam Howell had an abysmal performance in Week 3, where he recorded four interceptions and was sacked nine times. It was just his fourth career start but he said that doesn’t matter.
“I don’t make any excuses for myself. I expect to play much better than I played Sunday. The team and organization deserves for me to play much better. I can’t make the excuse I’m young. The team we’re playing doesn’t care; the scoreboard doesn’t care,” Howell said via ESPN’s John Keim.
Cowboys
Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer spoke about the team needing to change hand signals against the Patriots, as QB Will Grier and RB Ezekiel Elliott are now with New England.
“We’re always aware of it,” Schottenheimer told reporters, via The Boston Globe. “Those are things we monitor every week. But we know Will knows where a lot of the bones are buried. Zeke does, as well. So those are things you talk about and you think, ‘OK, let’s adjust this.’ We certainly have more than one hand signal for most of our core concepts.”
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t think losing Elliott’s physicality is contributing to their lack of rushing touchdowns: “Zeke’s unique physicalness is always nice to have. It is very good to have. We think of physical on short yardage and we probably should. But I do not think that physicalness from the running back is contributing to us not getting in the end zone. It is not,” via Jon Machota.
Eagles
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was asked about Philadelphia’s trademark sneak play which has become one of the NFL’s most unstoppable forces on offense, at least in short yardage. The push element has drawn attention because it used to be against the rules and there was some thought that it should be banned this past offseason. Hurts mostly declined comment, though he did point out any other team can run it, they just haven’t done it at the level Philadelphia has.
“I have no thoughts on it,” Hurts said via Pro Football Talk. “We’re the only people that’s doing it as well as we are. You know, [I] heard a guy wanted me hurt for it, too.”
