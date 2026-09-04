NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Stephen Jones, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said that his management style differs from his father’s in the sense that he’s more frugal in negotiations.

“Dad’s a dealmaker. Everything he’s ever had his hands on he’s overpaid for,” he said, via The Athletic. “I can be a little bit more tightfisted.”

Jones added that he likes to win in every point, which is considered a negative that works against him.

“With agents these days, you give them an inch and they’ll take a mile,” Stephen says. “If a deal’s within striking distance, Jerry will lose this point and this point and this point and if it gets done, he’ll live with it. It’ll eat at me a little more. “I like to win every last point,” Stephen concedes. “I gotta watch that.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer detailed how Jones takes a different approach in leadership style, versus his father.

“He’s different from his dad, in a good way,” Schottenheimer says. “He’s curious. He really digs into the people part of this. Stephen’s always asking me, ‘Why are you thinking this? How would this make us better?’ And he’s not afraid of having real conversations with Jerry. There is a level of respect there that makes this all work.”

Jones added that he doesn’t envision a future where his family doesn’t own the team.

“We certainly don’t wanna think about that,” Stephen says flatly. “We don’t want it to be that way.”

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said that QB Jalen Hurts isn’t on the hot seat and threw his support behind him and HC Nick Sirianni.

“I think the bottom line for us, in the position we’re in, and really for all our fan base, is winning football games,” Roseman said, via PFT. “And all [Hurts] does is win football games, and that includes our head coach as well. For me, the barometer is winning football games. In terms of what Jalen does, he’s another guy with a tremendous track record. All he does is go out and play good football. Really excited to have him as our quarterback, excited about this season and what we have going forward, and I know there are a lot of fan bases out there that would love the results we’ve had with him as our starting quarterback.”

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh believes the team has great inside linebacker depth between Tremaine Edmunds, Micah McFadden and rookie Arvell Reese.

“We’ve got three starting inside linebackers. That’s a really good situation,” Harbaugh said, via Giants Wire. “We treat them appropriately, all those guys. They’re going to play a lot of ball.”

McFadden said he likes the coaching staff the team built, which helped influence him to stay in New York.

“I like the situation. I like the coaching staff they brought in, and on the defensive side of the ball as well,” McFadden said. “I like DWil (defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson), I like (linebackers coach) Frank Bush, and the system. I’ve played in something similar before, but I like the system, and I’m excited to be a part. I think they’ve got a great — like I said, they’ve got a great staff here, and the culture that they brought in is something that I want to be a part of.“