NFC Notes: Jalen Milroe, Kyren Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Skyy Moore is ready for a fresh start in San Francisco after being traded from the Chiefs.

“Yeah, that’s exactly what it is. It’s a fresh start,” Moore said, via Around The NFL. “New city, new team. I feel like I get to learn again and put the fun back in the game. Not that I lost it, but just another adventure, I’d say. And the guys, what I’ve seen so far, they accepted me. And all the veteran guys and all the coaches helped me make that transition as smooth as possible.”

Moore will have an opportunity to make an impact with the 49ers as they have a depleted receiver room that has dealt with a multitude of injuries.

“Yeah, I feel like I definitely needed a fresh start,” Moore said. “I found myself in my head a lot over in Kansas City. And, you know, that’s never good. I feel like today, it was just, like, let it loose and just go out and play because I don’t know anything anyway. So it’s like, I got to just play ball.”

Rams

Rams RB Kyren Williams finished last season with 350 total touches of the football after recording 316 rushing attempts and 34 receptions, while RB Blake Corum had just 58 runs and seven receptions as a rookie. Los Angeles OC Mike LaFleur said they plan on splitting the workload more evenly in 2025.

“When you look back at it, and I know Kyren, he’d say he could go for double that and if anyone could, it probably is him,” LaFleur said, via PFT. “It benefits everyone to make sure that you’re not just wearing someone down or overusing somebody. The plan is to split those up a little bit and distribute, whether it’s the run or the pass game, and making sure people are involved within the scheme. He’s a team guy. He’ll do whatever’s asked. When his number’s called, we all know Kyren is going to show up on Sundays.”

LeFleur has been pleased by Corum going into the second year of his career and has made correct decisions throughout their offseason program.

“I think he’s doing what you’d hope a second-year guy would do, steps in the right direction, understanding just the speed of this game and what it’s going to take to play running back,” LaFleur said. “He’s made of all the right stuff. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him, not that we even have to ask too much of him because he’s wired the right way. I thought he had a good preseason. Obviously, we left him out of that third game right there. He’s had a really good training camp. He’ll get his opportunities come Week 1.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks took QB Jalen Milroe in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald said Milroe will be their scout-team quarterback, and they are preparing a package for him.

“Of course,” Macdonald said, via PFT. “First of all, he needs reps, as does Drew [Lock], We’re going to have plays for Jalen and game plans, and he’s going to rep those with the ones. However we build the package for him, going into games, he needs those reps in walk-through and full-speed, so that’s going to be important. How we do it, who gets how many reps, all that, I mean Sam [Darnold], it starts with how many reps he needs to get ready and then we work off from there.”