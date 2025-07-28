NFC Notes: Jalen Milroe, Kyren Williams, Trent Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LT Trent Williams is feeling good after missing seven games with an ankle injury last season and still has more left in the tank at 37.

“I feel good. I feel great, actually,” Williams said Thursday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I don’t feel like a 37-year-old. Not sure what they supposed to feel like, but I feel a little younger. I love to compete. When I’m in that mode, with my cleats on the grass, to me, I feel like a rookie, just because of how I approach it and how I just love to play.”

Per Matt Maiocco, 49ers DE Taron Jackson was discharged from the hospital last night and is back with the team, but he will continue to be evaluated.

Cardinals

ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss highlighted the Cardinals’ initial defensive packages during their 11 on 11 periods on Sunday.

In base defense, Weinfuss said Garrett Williams and Max Melton played outside CB. In nickel with three CBs, Weinfuss stated Williams moved into the slot while Will Johnson played outside opposite Melton. When they went nickel with three safeties, Williams and Melton were the outside corners.

Rams

Rams RB Kyren Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but has not threatened to hold out during training camp. Williams said missing practice has never been a question and is focused on improving.

“For me, it’s a lot bigger than a contract negotiation,” Williams said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “To me, it’s putting my feet on the ground and continuing to get better. … Because I’ve got people I’ve got to take care of, putting my feet on the grass is the only way I know how to do that.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said they still want to get an extension done for Williams.

“The ultimate goal in mind is for him to get under contract and finding that sweet spot that fits for that puzzle that we’re trying to piece together as a team and what represents his value for the production and what he means to us,” McVay said. “Those can sometimes be challenging things.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald gave a positive update on third-round QB Jalen Milroe, who’s done a lot of work in the dropback game in camp so far.

“You see a decisiveness in his game,” Macdonald said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “Eyes are in the right spot, more consistently. He could probably go into detail. It just seems to me like it’s a quicker delivery. The footwork is starting to match the routes and the concepts.”