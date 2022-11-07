NFC Notes: Jalen Ramsey, Rams, Seahawks

Jalen Ramsey

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey was critical of the defense after the team lost to the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

“We have so many games where the defense will get a stop and we’ll got to the sideline and they’ll be like, ‘Y’all stay locked in. Y’all stay locked in. Y’all gonna have to go back out there again.’ It shouldn’t be like that. We gotta have some dogs who are gonna be like, ‘We’re gonna close this (expletive) out,’” Ramsey said on ESPN.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp believes the team needs to go back to the drawing board: “We keep saying come back and go to work. And it’s not a shortage of effort, but at some point how much more effort can you give? You’ve got to change something. You’ve got to find a way to be efficient and score points.” (Sarah Barshop)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers that “changes have to be made.”

“Adjustments have to be made,” McVay said, via ESPN.com. “We can’t continue to go on like this. And what that looks like, I don’t necessarily have the exact answers right now.”

McVay admitted that he too has to be better but solutions will have to come from self-assessment for all involved.

“We’re gonna stay connected throughout this,” McVay said. “But we do have to be able to look inward and figure out what are some of the solutions, changes, adjustments, different things that we have to do to be able to get different results and different production from our offense.”

As of now, McVay says “everything’s got to be up for debate.”

“As coaches we’re responsible for identifying the problems and trying to provide solutions, and then the player’s job to be able to go execute and be able to get it done,” McVay said. “I have to be able to do my part first and foremost for them to be able to do theirs. And that’s where you always look at. You want to look inward first.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll told reporters that OLB Uchenna Nwosu has exceeded the team’s expectations as he has now totaled seven sacks, including two on Sunday. (Brady Henderson)