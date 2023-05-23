NFC Notes: Jalin Hyatt, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders were blown away by first-round CB Emmanuel Forbes‘ production in college. He picked off 14 passes and returned six of those for touchdowns. In his first rookie minicamp with Washington, he added another interception just for emphasis.

“He’s a difference maker,” Commanders GM Martin Mayhew said via ESPN’s John Keim. “People throw around the term ball hawk pretty loosely. This guy really is that.”

Commanders RB coach Randy Jordan was selected to participate in this week’s Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy on QB Sam Howell: "Sam's done a heck of a job. Sam's very professional. He's very critical of himself. He's self-aware, but on top of that he's talented. He wants to be the very best he can be." (Nicki Jhabvala)

Bieniemy on QB Jacoby Brissett: "Jacoby is the ultimate professional. He's been around this business a long time. He's been a great addition in that room with the experience that he's had."

Nicki Jhabvala reports that Chase Young, Montez Sweat, and Charles Leno did not attend the first day of voluntary OTA's.

Cowboys

Cowboys DL coach Aden Durde and secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. were selected to participate in this week’s Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners’ meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.

According to Todd Archer, nine of the Cowboys' undrafted free agents received guarantees of at least $100,000, with Kansas OT Earl Bostick receiving the most at $220,000, which includes a $200,000 base salary guarantee and a $20,000 bonus.

Giants

It was one game against Alabama in which WR Jalin Hyatt scored five touchdowns that Giants GM Joe Schoen witnessed which led to him being eventually drafted by the team.

“I was at that Alabama game,” Schoen said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I can’t remember why I came in late, but I was a little bit late. But I was on the field for the first half. I was coming from another game, landed there, and first half I was on the field, and you could really feel his speed. It’s legit 4.3 [seconds in the 40-yard dash].”

“It probably changed my life,” Hyatt said. “But you know at the same time, though, that’s what football can do to you. That’s what it can bring and that’s why I take this sport so seriously. This is my life and I love the sport and I love the game. I feel like loving the game or mistakes I make or whatever, if I’m doing good or doing bad, just learning from it and getting better the next day. I think that’s the biggest thing that I learned and just want to build on when I get [to the Giants].”