NFC Notes: Jalon Walker, Dan Morgan, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich believes LB Jalon Walker will have a bigger role in his second season and could have a breakout year if everything goes according to plan.

“I’ll say this, the vision for him is so much clearer in Year 2,” Ulbrich said, via Bryce Koon of Glory Glory. “He’s going to make huge strides this year in every way — from a pass rush perspective, a pure end perspective. But then also we’re going to start to also utilize his versatility off the ball and all the stuff he can do.”

Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa said he is looking for a fresh start: “I am no stranger to competition. I think the best football is still ahead of me…I have to play better football. There’s no way to sugarcoat that.” (McElhaney)

Panthers

Carolina made a few notable moves in free agency, including LT Rasheed Walker, who was once thought to be a candidate for a massive multi-year extension. Panthers GM Dan Morgan is thrilled to have Walker and loves the insurance he gives them with OT Ikem Ekwonu recovering from knee surgery.

“We’re excited about him and what he’s gonna be able to bring,” Morgan said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “That definitely gives Ickey time to recover. And when we get him back, we’ll be excited to have him back.”

Although some might feel Carolina overpaid for OLB Jaelan Phillips because of his raw sack production, Morgan is impressed with how disruptive Phillips is on a snap-to-snap basis.

“I don’t think it’s all about sacks. Jaelan’s a disruptive guy, and that can be just as impactful. Maybe it doesn’t look sexy on the box score at the end of the game in terms of having sacks on there. But he’s disruptive play in and play out.”

Veteran P Sam Martin signed a one-year, $1.6 million fully guaranteed contract with the Panthers . (OTC)

signed a one-year, $1.6 million fully guaranteed contract with the . (OTC) Panthers executive Brandt Tillis said that veteran QB Andy Dalton wanted an opportunity to be a backup elsewhere after the team signed QB Kenny Pickett . (Person)

wanted an opportunity to be a backup elsewhere after the team signed QB . (Person) Tilis said they could look to restructure CB Jaycee Horn‘s contract or others, but wants to limit restructures as he has in the past. (Person)

Panthers