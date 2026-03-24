NFC Notes: Jalon Walker, Dan Morgan, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons
Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich believes LB Jalon Walker will have a bigger role in his second season and could have a breakout year if everything goes according to plan.
“I’ll say this, the vision for him is so much clearer in Year 2,” Ulbrich said, via Bryce Koon of Glory Glory. “He’s going to make huge strides this year in every way — from a pass rush perspective, a pure end perspective. But then also we’re going to start to also utilize his versatility off the ball and all the stuff he can do.”
- Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa said he is looking for a fresh start: “I am no stranger to competition. I think the best football is still ahead of me…I have to play better football. There’s no way to sugarcoat that.” (McElhaney)
Panthers
Carolina made a few notable moves in free agency, including LT Rasheed Walker, who was once thought to be a candidate for a massive multi-year extension. Panthers GM Dan Morgan is thrilled to have Walker and loves the insurance he gives them with OT Ikem Ekwonu recovering from knee surgery.
“We’re excited about him and what he’s gonna be able to bring,” Morgan said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “That definitely gives Ickey time to recover. And when we get him back, we’ll be excited to have him back.”
Although some might feel Carolina overpaid for OLB Jaelan Phillips because of his raw sack production, Morgan is impressed with how disruptive Phillips is on a snap-to-snap basis.
“I don’t think it’s all about sacks. Jaelan’s a disruptive guy, and that can be just as impactful. Maybe it doesn’t look sexy on the box score at the end of the game in terms of having sacks on there. But he’s disruptive play in and play out.”
Panthers
- Per Joseph Person of The Athletic, “it’s not out of the question” that the Panthers could take a wide receiver in the first round for the third year in a row, depending on how the board goes.
- Person believes Carolina could take Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq if he falls to 19, but he “almost certainly won’t.” Person thinks the Panthers could look to take a tight end in day two or three.
- Because of the uncertainty surrounding OT Ikem Ekwonu along with OT Taylor Moton getting older, Person says “drafting a tackle at 19 seems like a smart bet.”
- Person also expects the Panthers will replace DL A’Shawn Robinson‘s production.
- Finally, Person could see the Panthers drafting a successor for CB Mike Jackson if they don’t want to extend him, or add a safety like Oreon’s Dillon Thieneman or South Carolina’s Jalon Kilgore.
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