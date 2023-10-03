NFC Notes: Jamal Adams, Matthew Stafford, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler talked to a number of league executives in an early look-ahead to free agency who pegged Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs as a big winner. They noted Dobbs will likely cash in on a high-end backup/bridge starter deal for $8-$10 million.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said QB Matthew Stafford has a hip contusion but is optimistic about his status for this weekend: “We’ll be smart with him, but it should be good to go. He is a stud and obviously we saw him gut through that yesterday, but definitely took a good shot there. We feel like he should be good to go.” (Adam Schefter)

Seahawks

Seahawks S Jamal Adams finally made his return to the field on Monday night, only to later be ruled out with a concussion. He was able to record two tackles before being ruled out of the game against his will, as he told HC Pete Carroll that he wasn’t willing to go quietly.

“He had a concussion and couldn’t play,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “By the time they got all the assessments done, he couldn’t play. Somebody said something that wasn’t with us, somebody else around, that he might have responded to. I’m not sure about that.”

“He’ll be fine,” Carroll added. “Frustrating start, but all of the work he did to get here is what preps him for the next time coming around and he’s going to be a big part of what we’re doing.”