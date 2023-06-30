NFC Notes: Jamal Adams, Trey Lance, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio to praise the work QB Trey Lance has put in so far this offseason.

“We’re extremely high on Trey,” Lynch said, via 49erswebzone.com. “The great thing for Trey and for Sam Darnold, that we brought in, is with Brock off to the sideline — Brock had his first session throwing the other day, and everything’s tracking great — but those guys have got the work in the offseason, and they’re both relishing that opportunity. Really proud of Trey. Trey came back off a broken and dislocated ankle, and he’s out there, has had a really, really quality offseason. So we still remain very high on Trey.”

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead was asked if it was worth it for the team to go all-in with their assets to win one Super Bowl and said he still feels it was the right choice.

“After that Super Bowl, what we did realize and one of the reasons we moved on from, let’s call it, a less experienced Jared to a more experienced Matthew is, OK, we got to the top of the mountain, and it wasn’t Jared’s fault at all that we lost it,” Snead explained, via RamsWire.com. “When we got to the top of the mountain, we knew we had a head coach and an offensive play-caller in his prime. We had a lot of our other core players – Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, to name a few – a lot of offensive linemen, Andrew Whitworth. A lot of our top players were in their prime. And the reason we felt like we could make the move to Matthew Stafford was we would give up some young players, obviously first-rounders.”

“Whether we would’ve won the Super Bowl or lost that night, let’s say we would’ve lost in the conference championship game … it wouldn’t have been a failure, but maybe in what we were trying to accomplish, yes,” Snead continued. “But, all teams have to then go through these moments where the collective definitely changes for many reasons. We did know that there would be some, let’s call it, changes that we would have to execute whether we won or lost. But, end of the day, the answer is yes. And, one of the reasons is because we had gotten there before and lost it. That one haunts you.”

“When you got there and lost it, you wake up every day and there’s a moment in the day where you’ll go, ‘Wow, we were skiing for the gold medal and somehow we ended up on the silver medal platform,’” Snead concluded. “You wonder as a human, even though you try to rationalize, ‘Okay, you’re a good dad,’ that regret–we could get into it. I’m sure you have books on your back shelf there that could go, ‘Wow, that can eat at you and it compounds over time.’ The pain of the loss dissipates while the regret only gets stronger.”

Seahawks

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs is happy to have S Jamal Adams back at practice after he missed nearly all of last season due to a torn quad he suffered in 2022’s season opener.

“Having ‘Mal back has been awesome,” Diggs said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “It’s different when [No.] 33 is out there, just the energy is a contagious thing that he brings. It’s one of those things that I can’t wait until he’s back out there playing, because it’s going to be fun. I know he’s got big goals, which he should. I’m excited to line up next to him and go back to work.”

Diggs also feels like his own offseason is going better after rehabbing from a broken fibula and dislocated ankle last year.

“It’s been awesome,” Diggs said. “I’ve been able to get back to my normal training routine, and hopefully it pays off.”

Diggs thinks he wasn’t fully back to full strength until the latter half of 2022.

“I would say to the middle to the end of the season,” Diggs said. “You always want to feel like yourself, but it was definitely the middle to the end of the season when I honestly felt like I could go out and make the plays I needed to make, that I could trust that ankle and just put it in the ground and just go and explode.”