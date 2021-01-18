NFC Notes: Jared Goff, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Jared Goff
There’s a certain language NFL decision-makers adopt when discussing roster decisions, especially ones that are potentially controversial. So when Rams HC Sean McVay added the qualifier “right now” to a question regarding Jared Goff‘s status as the franchise quarterback, ears perked up. McVay didn’t do anything to shut down speculation when he was asked later what he needs to be confident in Goff going into 2021
“For me to fully answer that, I think those are conversations that you have between (you and) your players first,” McVay said via Stu Jackson of the team’s official site. “To be able to have the right plan of attack, I think you’ve got to be able to take a step back, evaluate the entirety of it. What I will say that you certainly can’t take away, that I mentioned to you guys each the last couple of weeks, (is that) for him to come back from a thumb surgery, do what he did in Seattle, do what he did yesterday, it’s a real credit to him, his competitiveness, his resilience. I think there’s a lot of positives from that.”
When asked about the possibility of a quarterback competition in 2021, McVay didn’t outright shoot it down.
“I’d say, I think as you grow, as you continue to learn, that’s just where we’re at,” McVay said. “I’m not saying anything other than we’re evaluating that right now. I think it’s important that you do that at every single spot and no position is excluded from that conversation.”
49ers
- NFL Media’s Michael Silver reports the 49ers will promote assistant OL coach Chris Foerster to the main role to replace John Benton who left to join Robert Saleh with the Jets.
- San Francisco will also bring back Rich Scangarello as QB coach, per Silver.
- The Athletic’s David Lombardi expects the 49ers to follow a similar timeline in extending LB Fred Warner that they did with George Kittle this past summer.
Rams
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue mentions Rams CB coach Aubrey Pleasant or DL coach Eric Henderson as potential internal candidates to replace former DC Brandon Staley.
- If the Rams go outside the building for a hire, the word is McVay was impressed with Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard last year when he was looking at adding a new defensive coordinator. (Rodrigue)
- Rodrigue says the Rams plan to tender restricted free agent CB Darious Williams this offseason, as well as RFA TE Johnny Mundt.
Seahawks
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Seahawks passing game coordinator Dave Canales turned down the offensive coordinator position at Vanderbilt.