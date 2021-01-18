NFC Notes: Jared Goff, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

There’s a certain language NFL decision-makers adopt when discussing roster decisions, especially ones that are potentially controversial. So when Rams HC Sean McVay added the qualifier “right now” to a question regarding Jared Goff‘s status as the franchise quarterback, ears perked up. McVay didn’t do anything to shut down speculation when he was asked later what he needs to be confident in Goff going into 2021

“For me to fully answer that, I think those are conversations that you have between (you and) your players first,” McVay said via Stu Jackson of the team’s official site. “To be able to have the right plan of attack, I think you’ve got to be able to take a step back, evaluate the entirety of it. What I will say that you certainly can’t take away, that I mentioned to you guys each the last couple of weeks, (is that) for him to come back from a thumb surgery, do what he did in Seattle, do what he did yesterday, it’s a real credit to him, his competitiveness, his resilience. I think there’s a lot of positives from that.”

When asked about the possibility of a quarterback competition in 2021, McVay didn’t outright shoot it down.