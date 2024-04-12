NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson took an official 30 visit with the Bears. (Billy Marshall)

took an official 30 visit with the Bears. (Billy Marshall) An NFC area scout told ESPN’s Jordan Reid they think there’s a great chance Bears GM Ryan Poles trades down from the No. 9 pick to try and secure more picks. Chicago has just four right now: “I’d be shocked if they make that pick at nine. Poles loves to move around and build through the draft, and that roster still needs help in some spots.”

Lions

Despite the recent franchise transformation that had them within one game of the Super Bowl, Lions QB Jared Goff feels the media covering Detroit thrives off pessimism.

“I have this like, I probably need to drop it pretty soon here because I’m hopefully gonna be in Detroit for a long time, but I have this thing with our local media where like they almost like relish in negativity at times,” Goff said, via the Wilbo Trading Cards podcast. “And maybe that’s what gets clicked and that’s what sells, but it’s no longer what they need to live in.”

“Like, hey guys, we have a good team. We’ve had success. We can be happy about that we can celebrate that and not have to write about how we’re constantly the underdog. No, teams are gonna be gunning for us now. We won the division and all that. I’m probably overthinking it in my head and it’s the chip on my shoulder and the competitor in me.”

Packers

After moving on from longtime LT David Bakhtiari, Green Bay LT Rasheed Walker appears in line to get a shot to be the next offensive line anchor for the Packers. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur gave insight into how the team views Walker.

“I think so,” LaFleur responded when asked if Walker will be the LT going forward, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “I thought he had a really good year. I think there’s a lot of room for improvement just in terms of from a consistency standpoint, you know, playing 70 plays at a high level. We’ve seen some great flashes from him. He’s certainly athletic enough to do it. So it’s going to be a big offseason for him, but he’s a guy that we’re certainly confident in.”