NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Ben Johnson, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff said he’s loved his time in Detroit and hopes to continue it beyond this season.

“I’ve loved every second of my time here and would love more,” Goff said PFT. “I love Dan [Campbell]. I love the coaches and all my teammates. Yeah, it would be great. But it’s not up to me.”

Adam Schefter reports that Lions OC Ben Johnson still has two years remaining on his contract, which will not be adjusted at this time as he has decided to stay in Detroit.

still has two years remaining on his contract, which will not be adjusted at this time as he has decided to stay in Detroit. North Carolina Central QB Davius Richard, who participated in the Hula Bowl and HBCU Bowl, has met with the Lions among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

Packers

The Packers announced that DT Kenny Clark has been named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement.

Vikings

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline writes the loose lips at the Senior Bowl were flapping about how much the Vikings love Texas DT Byron Murphy II. Minnesota picks No. 15 overall in the first round.