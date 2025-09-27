NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Chicago got their first win of the Ben Johnson era behind one of the best performances of QB Caleb Williams‘ young career. Williams cited the buy-in from players under Johnson as the biggest reason he has optimism about where they are going in the short and long term.

“I think we have so many guys that care,” Williams said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “It’s something that Coach Johnson and I talk about. We have so many guys that care about us as teammates but also just us as winning. I know we started off 0-2, but the belief was still there, the trust was still there that I talked about. So, it’s just us being able to go out there and do it and execute it. That’s always what it comes down to.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said QB Jared Goff is performing as one of the best in the league at his position.

“There’s a number of things — people have no idea — that he did in that game that was big time, man,” Campbell said, via PFT. “I’m talking about high-level quarterback play. High level with the function from the play in the huddle, all of our different audible system that we have that he can get into per play, per look. And then in the moment: crowd noise, everything, critical moments, and just some of the little nuances of the position that he did — get everybody set up right, make sure we’re all on point-it was just, I’m telling you the guy is playing at a very high level. You talk about running the quarterback position, nobody’s playing it better than him right now.”

Lions DE Al-Quadin Muhammad said he expects to play Sunday after popping up on Wednesday’s estimated injury report. (Justin Rogers)

Vikings

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson said that the Vikings are already lining up a contract extension for WR Jordan Addison.

“He is a No. 1 receiver, but here, No. 2,” Wolfson said, via Vikings Wire. “Wait until you see the contract extension, [Addison] will sign. The Vikings have in their minds this idea that they are going to pay Addison.”