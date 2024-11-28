NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Caleb Williams, Thomas Brown, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears first-round QB Caleb Williams has shown considerable improvement since Thomas Brown was named interim offensive coordinator following Shane Waldron‘s dismissal. The rookie quarterback credits the time he’s spent learning their system to his productivity.

“I definitely think time on task has helped,” Williams said, via NFL.com. “Through all the games, practices, back to the spring and summer I think time on task has been extremely important. You can’t ever beat that, being able to have time on task. I think that has provided a sense of clarity, a sense of belief.”

Williams reiterated how he’s built confidence with more reps and keeping open communication.

“The confidence that you spoke about, it stays in the valleys and in the peaks you maintain and keep going. When you come out of those valleys and you get those peaks, you want to find ways to stay on that and plateau instead of having those valleys and peaks. All of that has come from time on task and being able to be decisive and have an open communication with all the players and coaches. From there we have grown.”

Williams feels he’s “connected pretty well” with Brown and the interim offensive coordinator understands his strong suits.

“Our connection — my playing ability and his coaching I think so far has connected pretty well,” Williams said. “He’s done a great job understanding me even though we have not had many talks in the past, many opportunities to do something like that. I think he has done a good job understanding me and the players we have on this team. I think that is going to keep growing. Us going into this week and facing this challenge will be another testament to that.”

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff reflected on the start of his time in Detroit in 2022 when they were 1-5, recalling how fans wanted HC Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes fired.

“It’s like you squeeze so hard, and the actual answer is to release,” Goff said, via Michael Silver of The Athletic. “Everyone wanted to fire Dan, fire (general manager Brad Holmes) and bench me. If we’d kept losing, of course they would. (But) it’s funny — you do your job one play at a time, and a little momentum starts to build. You do it 10 plays in a row, then 15, then 20, and the other 10 on offense are doing their job, and good things start to happen. It’s ironic that when you try to do less, more happens.”

49ers assistant HC Brandon Staley, who was the Rams’ defensive coordinator in Goff’s final year in Los Angeles, thinks Goff is showing elite command and timing as a quarterback at this stage of his career.

“Jared Goff is operating with as much command and poise as any quarterback in the league,” Staley said. “They’re putting a lot on his plate pre-snap, and they’re using his experience and knowledge to get into premier plays almost every snap. The timing and ball distribution has been elite all year long. His swagger, unselfishness, and toughness are leading that football team.”

Lions OC Ben Johnson credits Goff to their offense’s productivity.

“I like to say it’s as much his offense as mine,” said Johnson. “It’s really based on what Jared does well, what he felt most comfortable with. And we’ve tried the last two and a half years to challenge him and push him outside his comfort zone.”

