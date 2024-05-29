NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Christian Watson, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

The Lions handed out massive extensions this offseason to QB Jared Goff, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, and RT Penei Sewell. Goff was thrilled to see his teammates earn what they deserve after playing major roles on the team.

“For both of them, it’s amazing,” Goff said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Penei was a first-round pick and has proven his worth in the way he has, and has been a rock for us on offense and a rock for me in protection. And [he’s] such a great leader and everything. And Saint, kind of proving a lot of people wrong as a fourth-round pick, coming out and being the player he’s been, earning his extension just as well.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they are still keeping an eye on WR Christian Watson‘s lingering hamstring injuries and want to see how he responds in training camp.

“I mean, certainly you’ve got to get through the entire offseason and into training camp,” LaFleur said, via the team’s YouTube. “There’s a lot of volume in training camp. So, I think we get through that, we’ll feel pretty good about it.”

LaFleur mentioned they are looking to refine Watson’s training methods and things he can do off the field to make sure his hamstring injuries stop recurring.

“No, I think it’s just some of the training methods and then him making sure he’s doing all of the little things when he’s away from here,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s embraced that and he’s been very disciplined in his approach.”

LaFleur said Watson has shown mental maturity entering the third year of his NFL career.

“[He’s] showing up with a great attitude every day and just working,” LaFleur said. “It’s fun to see just how far and how much further he is mentally as a player going into Year 3. The rapport that he’s been able to develop with Jordan [Love] — and just that whole room, their ability to come together and to push one another because that’s, obviously, a very competitive room. We’ve got a lot of depth there.”

Vikings

Kevin Seifert of ESPN points out that the Vikings still signed veteran QB Sam Darnold as insurance in case they want to avoid rushing QB J.J. McCarthy in the starting lineup.

Seifert mentions Darnold has "genuine supporters" within Minnesota, including HC Kevin O'Connell, and people are hoping Darnold can play well enough to keep McCarthy off the field.