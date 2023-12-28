NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Jaylon Johnson, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry lists Bears CB Jaylon Johnson as a likely franchise tag candidate. The tag number for cornerbacks is projected by Corry to be $18.8 million.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus revealed WR Darnell Mooney self-reported concussion-like symptoms and is now in the protocol. He added C Lucas Patrick is not practicing but will go through the walkthroughs. (Kevin Fishbain)

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff said the team is happy to win the division but in no means are they getting ahead of themselves as they continue to push for a higher seed going into the playoffs.

“It’s been fun. It’s been cool,” Goff said, via PFT. “You try to soak it in, you try to enjoy it. The old 24-hour rule, win or lose, and try to treat it that way, and yeah, it’s been exciting. I think the city’s excited. We’re excited. I know the fans are thrilled we get a home playoff game at the very least, but with that being said, like I said earlier, we’ve got so much more in front of us that we want to accomplish and we’re very, very happy with winning the division, but by no means satisfied or content. Have got a lot to do still and it’ll be fun. I think [complacency is] what you get fearful of when you do win a division. And certainly, in our situation, [because we’ve] won one for the first time in a long time and think the job’s done, and by no means is it,” Goff said. “We’ve got a ton more goals ahead of us and everything is in our control, and we can go out there and do whatever we want to this year, just have to go execute.”

Packers

Packers OL coach Luke Butkus thinks their offensive line has improved due to the amount of competition for playing time within the group.

“It’s created competition, and everybody in that room is getting better because of the competition,” Butkus said, via PackersWire. “Am I happy with it? Definitely. I think everybody is buying in, seeing it, and competing their butt off every week. Just trying to get better, and that’s our goal, to get better every week.”

Packers OC Adam Stenavich had high praise of OT Rasheed Walker for progressively improving throughout the year.

“At the beginning of the year there was always a false start penalty or a mental lapse, and he’s done a lot better job recently controlling those. I think he’s become a more veteran player. More dialed into certain situations that are happening. I’m fired up about Rasheed and what he’s been doing on the field. He plays hard. He’s got really good athleticism. All he just needs is the game reps, and he’ll be a left tackle in the NFL.”